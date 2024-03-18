Stalwart Esports qualifies for Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024

Stalwart Esports seized their spot in the Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil after clinching the SPS Season 4 Asia Pacific Japan. The organization entered the Call of Duty Mobile scene in February this year and conquered their first major tournament. The experienced unit didn’t lose a single game and presented their absolute superiority throughout the SPS S4.

With their qualification, all eight participating teams have been confirmed for the COD Mobile Masters 2024. The grand event will be conducted in Brazil on April 12 and 13, 2024, boasting a total prize fund of $200,000. The Masters champions will take home the prize of $90,000.

Qualified teams for Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil

Here are the eight clubs that will contest in the upcoming Masters:

Seminal (North America) The Rejects (North America) Galorys (Brazil) Amigos Gaming (Brazil) GodLike Esports (India) Stalwart Esports (South East Asia) Kings (Europe) Qing Jiu Club (China)

These aforementioned teams have reached the mega event after demonstrating emphatic performances in their regional Snapdragon Pro Series tournaments. Seminal and The Rejects were the winners and runner-ups, respectively, in the North America region. Galorys and Amigos Gaming were the top two performers in Latin America.

GodLike qualified for Esports Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil after emerging victorious in the SPS India thanks to their dominant performances. Kings emerged as the winners of the SPS Europe, and Qing Jiu Club, aka Q9, clinched Pro Series China.

Stalwart Esports’ performances in SPS COD Mobile Season 4 Asia Pacific Japan Challenge Finals

Four teams from the region clashed in the competition held on March 16 and 17. Stalwart Esports began the campaign positively, defeating Team BSW from Japan in their opening game. They then went against Filipino team Elevate in the UB Finals and clinched that match as well.

While Elevate was relegated to the LB Finals and played against Japan’s VOLT, they notched up the battle and once again met Stalwart in the Grand Finals. However, the Filipino team yet again lost their crucial match and ended up the event in the second place.

Stalwart Esports made an excellent beginning in the COD Mobile scene. The popular organization will be looking for their first global trophy in the upcoming Mobile Masters Brazil, among the several experienced squads that have qualified there. Seminal, GodLike, and Q9 have shown their outstanding skills last year. The two-day contest is expected to be a fierce challenge for each team.