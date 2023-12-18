COD Mobile World Championship 2023 USA: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and more

Wolves secured the title of the COD Mobile World Championship 2023, emerging as the undefeated champions of the tournament. The Chinese powerhouse entered the competition as a strong contender and showcased dominance throughout the championship, remaining unbeaten in all six matches—three in the Swiss stage and three in the playoffs.

On the other hand, GodLike Esports, a top-tier COD Mobile squad from India, delivered a surprising and impressive performance by defeating Luminosity Gaming in the semifinals with a scoreline of 3-2, earning themselves a spot in the finals. The team displayed resilience and competitiveness, providing a tough challenge to the Wolves in the final showdown.

Prize pool distribution for COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5

Expand Tweet

Wolves - $400K GodLike - $170K Luminosity Gaming - $80K Qing Jiu Club - $80K Kagendra - $40K Stand Point Gaming - $40K PowerHouse International - $40K Tribe Gaming - $40K Exclusive - $20K TLE Esports - $20K VOLT - $20K Team Mayhem - $12K KingsClan - $12K Loops - $12K iNCO Gaming - $7K Team Vitality - $7K

Wolves emerged victorious, securing $400k from the substantial $1 million prize pool, with their standout fragger Nian earning the MVP title for his stunning performance in the Finale. GodLike Esports, the runners-up, received $170k in prize money. Luminosity Gaming and Qing Jiu Club, the other finalists, received $80k each in prize money.

Expand Tweet

World Championship 2023 Stage 5 overview

A total of 16 COD Mobile teams from all around the world participated in this World Championship Stage 5, which was played in two stages. The first one is the Swiss Stage, in which the teams that had three wins advance to the playoffs.

Despite their esteemed names, Team Vitality, Loops, and Inco Gaming faced early elimination during the Swiss stage only creating a sense of excitement and unpredictability early in the tournament. Three teams from China, two each from Indonesia and North America, and one from India, advanced to the Playoffs.

Wolves demonstrated their dominance by defeating defending champions Tribe Gaming in the quarterfinals and Qing-Jiu Club 3-0 in the semifinals. GodLike, on the other hand, secured victories against Stand Point Gaming and Luminosity Gaming in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Expand Tweet

In the finals, GodLike started with a win in Take Off, securing a 250:186 scoreline. However, Wolves swiftly made a comeback by winning the Firing Range round with a commanding 7:2 score.

The third match proved to be a closely contested battle, ultimately tilting in favor of GodLike with a 3-2 score. The fourth round on Haceinda saw Wolves regaining control. Subsequently, Wolves convincingly won the next two rounds on Tunisia and Raid, solidifying their COD Mobile Championship victory.