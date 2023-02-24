COD Mobile Season 2: Free rewards, BP Operators, Events, and more this week

Activision recently rolled out Season 2: Heavy Metal update for COD Mobile (Call of Duty: Mobile). Needless to say, new features are here, including novel events, optimizations, a mode, a map, and a weapon, alongside free and premium rewards from the Season 2 Battle Pass. Furthermore, players can spot two new additions in the BP vault this season.
Besides the update, Activision has also unveiled in-game content that it will roll out on COD Mobile this week. Fortunately for F2P players, there are plenty of free rewards this season, while those users who spend COD points (CP) in Call of Duty: Mobile should check out the BP operators (epic rewards) before spending any money on in-app purchases.
In the following section, readers can find out more about the free rewards, BP operators, events, and more that are hitting COD Mobile servers this week.
COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal - The new events, free rewards, and more coming this week (February 2023)
As of this writing, Season 2: Heavy Metal Battle Pass and BP Bundle are available in Call of Duty: Mobile now at the same prices as previous editions, i.e., 220 CP and 520 CP, respectively. Here are the free rewards that are unlockable via grinding for Battle Pass without using any COD Points:
- Switchblade X9 - Tarnished Veil - Tier 1
- Parachute - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 4
- Sparks and Iron (Calling Card) - Tier 7
- Five Vault Coins - Tier 8
- New Perk - Unit Sport - Tier 14
- EMP - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 16
- Razorback - Deadman's Hand - Tier 18
- New Functional Weapon - Maddox - Tier 21
- MW11 - Deadman's Hand - Tier 26
- ORV - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 27
- Five Vault Coins - Tier 28
- Scout - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 30
- Five Vault Coins - Tier 31
- Five Vault Coins - Tier 34
- BY15 - Deadman's Hand - Tier 36
- Wingsuit - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 38
- Shoulder Fire sticker - Tier 40
- Five Vault Coins - Tier 41
- Storm Ball - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 45
- Five Vault Coins - Tier 46
- DR-H - Deadman's Hand - Tier 49
- Five Vault Coins - Tier 50
Note: The free Credits have been omitted from the list. There are plenty of free Vault Coins and Credits beyond Tier 50, which one can grab after by grinding for BP.
BP Operators and weapon blueprints (unlockable after purchasing BP or BP Bundle)
Here are the Battle Pass Operators of COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal -
- The Marshall
- Deadman
- Domino - Intimidation Tactics
- Beck - Spray Paint
The epic weapon blueprints available in the latest BP edition are:
- Maddox - Aerodynamic
- HBra3 - Steel Carnage
- SP-R 208 - Wild West
- QXR - DEAD-54
- Koshka - Ironclad Enforcer
BP Subscription rewards (Ground Forces)
- Backpack 2 - Ebony Commander
- Rytec AMR - Hell Bound
- Wraith - Death Metal
The upcoming content (maps, modes, and events) in COD Mobile
February 23 (Already released)
- Goliath Clash
- Small Map Slayer - From February 23 to 27
- BR Blitz Isolated - From February 23 to March 1
- Attack of the Night - From February 23 to 27
- Too Attached Seasonal Challenge (Event) - February 23
February 24
- Apocalypse 24/7 - From February 24 to March 2
- Titanium Tango (Featured Event) - From February 24 to March 2
- 10v10 Collection - From February 24 to 26
February 28
- 3v3 Gunfight - From February 28 to March 6
- Havok Sawmill - From February 28 to March 6
- Team Player Seasonal Challenge (Event) - February 28
March 2
- BR Sniper Isolated - March 2 to 8
March 3
- Swords and Stones - March 3 to 9
- 10v10 Collection - March 3 to 9
- Full Service Assault - March 3 to 9
- Black Gold Brawl (Themed Event) - March 3 to 19
Others
- Alcatraz - Every Weekend (From Friday to Sunday) except March 10 to March 12
- Tournament Mode - Every Weekend (From Friday to Sunday)
As the update is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, readers should install COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal to experience the new content.