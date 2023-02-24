COD Mobile Season 2: Free rewards, BP Operators, Events, and more this week

Activision recently rolled out Season 2: Heavy Metal update for COD Mobile (Call of Duty: Mobile). Needless to say, new features are here, including novel events, optimizations, a mode, a map, and a weapon, alongside free and premium rewards from the Season 2 Battle Pass. Furthermore, players can spot two new additions in the BP vault this season.

Besides the update, Activision has also unveiled in-game content that it will roll out on COD Mobile this week. Fortunately for F2P players, there are plenty of free rewards this season, while those users who spend COD points (CP) in Call of Duty: Mobile should check out the BP operators (epic rewards) before spending any money on in-app purchases.

In the following section, readers can find out more about the free rewards, BP operators, events, and more that are hitting COD Mobile servers this week.

COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal - The new events, free rewards, and more coming this week (February 2023)

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

As of this writing, Season 2: Heavy Metal Battle Pass and BP Bundle are available in Call of Duty: Mobile now at the same prices as previous editions, i.e., 220 CP and 520 CP, respectively. Here are the free rewards that are unlockable via grinding for Battle Pass without using any COD Points:

Switchblade X9 - Tarnished Veil - Tier 1

- Tier 1 Parachute - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 4

- Tier 4 Sparks and Iron (Calling Card) - Tier 7

- Tier 7 Five Vault Coins - Tier 8

- Tier 8 New Perk - Unit Sport - Tier 14

- Tier 14 EMP - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 16

- Tier 16 Razorback - Deadman's Hand - Tier 18

- Tier 18 New Functional Weapon - Maddox - Tier 21

- Tier 21 MW11 - Deadman's Hand - Tier 26

- Tier 26 ORV - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 27

- Tier 27 Five Vault Coins - Tier 28

- Tier 28 Scout - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 30

- Tier 30 Five Vault Coins - Tier 31

- Tier 31 Five Vault Coins - Tier 34

- Tier 34 BY15 - Deadman's Hand - Tier 36

- Tier 36 Wingsuit - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 38

- Tier 38 Shoulder Fire sticker - Tier 40

- Tier 40 Five Vault Coins - Tier 41

- Tier 41 Storm Ball - Seeds of the Apocalypse - Tier 45

- Tier 45 Five Vault Coins - Tier 46

- Tier 46 DR-H - Deadman's Hand - Tier 49

- Tier 49 Five Vault Coins - Tier 50

Note: The free Credits have been omitted from the list. There are plenty of free Vault Coins and Credits beyond Tier 50, which one can grab after by grinding for BP.

BP Operators and weapon blueprints (unlockable after purchasing BP or BP Bundle)

Premium BP Rewards (Image via Activision)

Here are the Battle Pass Operators of COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal -

The Marshall

Deadman

Domino - Intimidation Tactics

Beck - Spray Paint

The epic weapon blueprints available in the latest BP edition are:

Maddox - Aerodynamic

HBra3 - Steel Carnage

SP-R 208 - Wild West

QXR - DEAD-54

Koshka - Ironclad Enforcer

BP Subscription rewards (Ground Forces)

Backpack 2 - Ebony Commander

Rytec AMR - Hell Bound

Wraith - Death Metal

The upcoming content (maps, modes, and events) in COD Mobile

Upcoming weekly content in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

February 23 (Already released)

Goliath Clash

Small Map Slayer - From February 23 to 27

From February 23 to 27 BR Blitz Isolated - From February 23 to March 1

From February 23 to March 1 Attack of the Night - From February 23 to 27

From February 23 to 27 Too Attached Seasonal Challenge (Event) - February 23

February 24

Apocalypse 24/7 - From February 24 to March 2

From February 24 to March 2 Titanium Tango (Featured Event) - From February 24 to March 2

From February 24 to March 2 10v10 Collection - From February 24 to 26

February 28

3v3 Gunfight - From February 28 to March 6

From February 28 to March 6 Havok Sawmill - From February 28 to March 6

From February 28 to March 6 Team Player Seasonal Challenge (Event) - February 28

March 2

BR Sniper Isolated - March 2 to 8

March 3

Swords and Stones - March 3 to 9

March 3 to 9 10v10 Collection - March 3 to 9

March 3 to 9 Full Service Assault - March 3 to 9

March 3 to 9 Black Gold Brawl (Themed Event) - March 3 to 19

Others

Alcatraz - Every Weekend (From Friday to Sunday) except March 10 to March 12

Every Weekend (From Friday to Sunday) except March 10 to March 12 Tournament Mode - Every Weekend (From Friday to Sunday)

As the update is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, readers should install COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal to experience the new content.

