Top 3 ways to get free CP in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has received the love of the Call of Duty franchise's fans around the world. Apart from the sentimental value, the high-end graphics and engaging FPP Multiplayer modes across fan-favorite maps are one of the reasons behind the success of the free-to-play battle royale shooter.

However, paid in-game items like epic operators, weapon blueprints, lucky draws, and especially the Battle Pass have contributed to the growth in popularity of COD Mobile. Players spend hundreds and thousands of COD Points (CP) to purchase such premium items in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Although not everyone can afford to purchase CP, players can use some legitimate methods to earn COD Points free of cost. The next part of this article will discuss the three best ways to get CP at no monetary expense.

COD Mobile: Best ways to earn free money to purchase CP

3) GPT Apps are helpful

Players can earn PayPal Cash with Easy Rewards (Image via Google Play)

Users can find plenty of GPT (Get Paid To) applications from the Google Play Store that reward different gift cards after completing some tasks. These tasks include answering quizzes, taking surveys, watching videos, playing games, and many more.

The difficulty and category of these tasks vary with different applications, and players can procure prizes like PayPal Cash, Google Play vouchers, Amazon gift cards, and more. They can further use these gift cards and coupons to purchase CP in COD Mobile.

Some of the popular GPT apps are Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, and PrizeRebel.

2) Try luck at giveaways

Call of Duty: Mobile's Discord Server (Image via Discord)

Players who are a part of COD Mobile's community will be aware of the frequent giveaways and other contests organized by officials or other users. These giveaways often include rewards like weapon blueprints, epic operators, and free CP for Battle Pass.

Players need to remember that these contests are purely luck-based.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Users can earn free Google Play balance through Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play)

There is an option of Google Play balance as a mode of payment in COD Mobile while buying CP. Users can acquire the same through Google Opinion Rewards by taking surveys on different topics.

Players can earn grants free Play Store money as a reward using the app by Google for answering the surveys. Although these surveys are not as frequent as those in other GPT applications, earning Google Play balance is not bad for free.

F2P players can keep these tricks in mind for COD Mobile Season 10, which is expected to launch on November 18, 2021. Readers can know more about the theme of Season 10 theme by clicking here.

