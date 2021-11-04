When does COD Mobile Season 10 release?

COD Mobile Season 10 is on its way, bringing even more content to the mobile first-person shooter.

COD Mobile is one of the most popular mobile shooters out there and its Season 10 update is going to include a variety of new weapons, maps, and updates to its Zombies mode.

As COD Mobile Season 9, the Halloween themed Nightmare, winds down, players are looking forward to a fresh start in Season 10. They won't have to wait much longer as it is expected to arrive on November 18, 2021.

COD Mobile Season 10 release date

The COD Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass is set to expire on November 18, 2021. There is typically no downtime between Seasons, which means COD Mobile Season 10 will start immediately after.

There is nothing that indicates otherwise, unless the developers come out with an extension of Season 9 that subsquently means a delay for Season 10. That seems unlikely at this point, however.

In terms of content arriving with COD Mobile Season 10, there have been a few leaks coming out of the recent Test Server. Any rumor or leak should always be considered speculation until it is confirmed, but it is always fun to get excited.

The following weapons have been leaked as coming to Season 10:

SVD Dragunov

P90

PKM

D13 Sector

On top of that, a remake of Modern Warfare 2019's Vacant map is on the way to COD Mobile Season 10. A Munitions Box skill is also coming to the new season, delivering max ammo to players and teammates.

Lastly, a new Scorestreak will be arriving in Season 10, known as the Energy Storm. A massive beam of energy will shoot down on a designated location, dealing damage to anyone in the area of effect.

These will all be welcome additions to COD Mobile when Season 10 arrives. The mobile version of the world's most popular FPS hasn't slowed down since it launched and Season 10 will simply propel it even further.

