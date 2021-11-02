COD Mobile Season 10 beta test server reveals five new weapons, new map and more

COD Mobile has released the beta version of the test server for the upcoming Season 10 of the game. The beta version is currently open for China only and global players can expect their version to drop any day now.

The public test build has revealed a lot of interesting components that are coming to the game. There are new maps, new weapons, throwables and scorestreaks that can be tested in this public build. Players can also report bugs and glitches straight to the devs via a special bug report channel in the test build.

Vacant from Modern Warfare comes to COD Mobile

Players can spot this map in the main lobby of the test build but it is still not available as a playable option in the game. However, players can expect it to be added in a few days.

Vacant is a small map and was first added to the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 title. It was initially set in Ukraine but later shifted to the Port of Verdansk in Modern Warfare 2019. It is a three-lane map with multiple dimensions to look out for and flanks that can prove lethal if left unchecked.

Five new weapons spotted in the loadouts of the test build

Five new weapons have been spotted in the public test build for Season 10. Players can expect all five weapons to be launched in the future but in Season 10 only two weapons will be added to COD Mobile.

One weapon from five different categories has been found in the files. The names of the weapons are yet to be updated in the public test build. According to the dataminers, players can expect LMG - PKM, Launcher - D13 SECTOR, Sniper - SVD and SMG - P90. The last one is a melee weapon and no intel is available on it at the moment.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

More information on new scorestreaks and operator skills will be available once the devs update the public server during the duration it stays open for the players to check out all the new content for COD Mobile Season 10.

Edited by Danyal Arabi