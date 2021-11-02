COD Mobile: How to unlock Ruin-Rose Cinder in Season 9

COD Mobile Season 9 is live and the arrival of Halloween content marked its midway point. A brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive Halloween themed cosmetics has been added to the game. Players can also participate in the themed 'Trick or Treat' event where players can unlock multiple new skins for free.
Featured events in Season 9 are also offering players a chance to unlock multiple free skins. COD Mobile players can play the Halloween-Standoff playlist to unlock the Ruin-Rose Cinder skin.
Ruin is one of the most popular operator skins in COD Mobile and players would prefer not to let a free skin slip before the playlist is taken out of the game.
All challenges to unlock Ruin-Rose Cinder in COD Mobile Season 9
Players will be able to locate the Ruin-Rose Cinder skin in the Featured events tab. This skin will be rewarded for completing multiple missions in the Halloween Standoff playlist that is an exclusive in the Halloween themed Season 9.
This map comes back every year during the spooky season and rewards are in line for playing the multiple game modes on this playlist.
Below are all the challenges in the Halloween-Standoff playlist to unlock the Ruin-Rose Cinder skin:
- Play 3 Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
- Play 5 Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
- Kill 50 enemies in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
- Kill 5 enemies with lethal equipment in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
- Kill 10 enemies with Shotguns in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
- Kill 10 enemies with SMGs in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
- Earn the First Blood medal 3 times in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
- Win 5 Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
- Earn the Avenger medal 3 times in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
- Deal 3500 damage in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches
Complete all the challenges given above to earn the Ruin-Rose Cinder skin and more in COD Mobile Season 9.