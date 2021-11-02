COD Mobile: How to unlock Ruin-Rose Cinder in Season 9

COD Mobile Season 9 is live and the arrival of Halloween content marked its midway point. A brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive Halloween themed cosmetics has been added to the game. Players can also participate in the themed 'Trick or Treat' event where players can unlock multiple new skins for free.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



🍬🍭 Stay safe and enjoy those treats!



😁 From the 🎃 We hope you have a Happy Halloween!🍬🍭 Stay safe and enjoy those treats!😁 From the #CODMobile team 🎃 We hope you have a Happy Halloween!🍬🍭 Stay safe and enjoy those treats!😁 From the #CODMobile team https://t.co/LgmF4EwFhg

Featured events in Season 9 are also offering players a chance to unlock multiple free skins. COD Mobile players can play the Halloween-Standoff playlist to unlock the Ruin-Rose Cinder skin.

Ruin is one of the most popular operator skins in COD Mobile and players would prefer not to let a free skin slip before the playlist is taken out of the game.

All challenges to unlock Ruin-Rose Cinder in COD Mobile Season 9

Players will be able to locate the Ruin-Rose Cinder skin in the Featured events tab. This skin will be rewarded for completing multiple missions in the Halloween Standoff playlist that is an exclusive in the Halloween themed Season 9.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



🎃 Halloween Standoff is returning for the next season of 👍 And of course we can’t forget about this one.🎃 Halloween Standoff is returning for the next season of #CODMobile . A surprise mystery lies ahead… 👍 And of course we can’t forget about this one.🎃 Halloween Standoff is returning for the next season of #CODMobile. A surprise mystery lies ahead… https://t.co/4d2jo9OkSB

This map comes back every year during the spooky season and rewards are in line for playing the multiple game modes on this playlist.

Below are all the challenges in the Halloween-Standoff playlist to unlock the Ruin-Rose Cinder skin:

In-game look of the Ruin-Rose Cinder skin (Image via COD Mobile)

Play 3 Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

Play 5 Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

Kill 50 enemies in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

Kill 5 enemies with lethal equipment in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

Kill 10 enemies with Shotguns in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

Kill 10 enemies with SMGs in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

Earn the First Blood medal 3 times in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

Win 5 Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

Earn the Avenger medal 3 times in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

Deal 3500 damage in Halloween Standoff 24/7 playlist matches

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Complete all the challenges given above to earn the Ruin-Rose Cinder skin and more in COD Mobile Season 9.

Edited by Danyal Arabi