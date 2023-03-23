Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 (2023): Rush - Official teaser, Battle Pass, and release date revealed

Call of Duty Mobile's Season 2: Heavy Metal is coming to an end next week, and Activision has already started promoting the next update. The developers recently revealed the official title, teaser, and release date for COD Mobile's Season 3.

The upcoming season of COD Mobile will be called "Rush" and will have a party theme. It is set to release on March 30, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC. The official teaser has also given players a sneak peek at the new operators coming in Season 3.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush to arrive in the last week of March 2023 with a new BP and in-game content

Battle Pass for COD Mobile Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The upcoming COD Mobile Season will hit the servers next week with a brand-new patch update. The developers have also confirmed the key additions to the game's Battle Pass, which include the following:

Epic characters

Stitch - Disciple

Domino - Tech Spectrum

Rivas - Neon

Darkwave

New operational weapon (will be available for free at Tier 21)

HDR -- Sniper Rifle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

New Scorestreak (will be available for free at Tier 21)

Wheelson Scorestreak -- a Killstreak from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare; also featured as a Killstreak and Scorestreak in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Epic weapons

Razorback - Treble in the Club

ASM10 - Castle in the Dark

KN-44 - Candy Bracelet

KRM-262 - Smiling Faces

HDR - Iridescent Lines

Other rewards

Illuminated Forest: Legendary Calling Card

Feelin' it: Epic emote

Burning Dance Floor: Epic Avatar

Glow in the Dark: Epic Charm

Weather Proof: Epic Backpack

Smiling Faces: Epic Frame

Battle Pass Subscription

BK57 - Music For Life

Zane - Miasma

Backpack 3 - DJ's Bass

The price for the "Call of Duty Season 3: Rush" Battle Pass is expected to remain the same as Season 2 (220 CP), while the BP Bundle will cost 520 COD Points. Apart from the new BP, the developers have unveiled a new multiplayer map named Rush for Call of Duty Mobile Season 3.

New multiplayer map for COD Mobile Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Rush is a new map coming to Call of Duty Mobile in Season 3. The map, originally from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, takes place in a commercial paintball facility and features a mix of indoor and outdoor areas with plenty of obstacles and barriers for cover. The addition of ramps adds an extra layer of excitement to the medium-sized map.

Apart from the Rush map, Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 will also include the "Chromatic Feast" themed event and a lucky draw event featuring the Mythic QQ9 - Dual Kinetics weapon and the Dusk - Drawing Dark operator.

