Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Black Ops series to reportedly get two years of post-launch support

According to various sources online, Call of Duty's Modern Warfare and Black Ops series will receive a two-year support cycle following their release. The franchise will reportedly alternate between the popular series, ensuring each entry receives two years of dedicated support.

With the extended support cycle, developers will have enough time to introduce fresh content, refine gameplay mechanics, and introduce new features to keep the games entertaining for players. While the specifics of the new direction that the Call of Duty franchise is taking are not yet precise, it is evident that the series is set to embark on a new path forward.

Activision's recent briefing has reportedly revealed the plan for the Call of Duty series

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Bloomberg also reports that Activision executives were briefing staff on their new vision for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Black Ops as the main franchises, with each game getting 2 years post launch support.



But can all change if MSFT deal closes Bloomberg also reports that Activision executives were briefing staff on their new vision for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Black Ops as the main franchises, with each game getting 2 years post launch support. But can all change if MSFT deal closes https://t.co/0G19YWR6kE

Recent reports suggest that Activision executives are charting a new course for the Call of Duty franchise, with Modern Warfare and Black Ops being the primary focus. Both series are expected to receive two years of post-launch support, allowing developers to refine gameplay mechanics, add new content and features, and keep the games exciting for players. Additionally, it has been reported that the franchise will exclusively alternate between the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series.

However, it remains unclear what the future holds for the new IPs separate from the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series. In the past, the franchise has produced titles like Infinite Warfare, Vanguard, World War 2, Advanced Warfare, and more that do not fall under the umbrella of either of these two series.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding the future direction of the franchise, it is evident that the developers are dedicated to delivering a high-quality gaming experience for players.

The Call of Duty franchise has undergone significant changes over the years, with the developers constantly striving to improve the gameplay and overall experience. This latest development highlights the franchise's commitment to staying relevant and meeting the ever-changing demands of the gaming community.

Although the specifics of the upcoming changes are yet to be disclosed, the news of two years of post-launch support for the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series is an exciting development for fans.

While this information provides insight into the Call of Duty series' future, it is crucial to remember that these plans are subject to change. This is especially true given Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision for a staggering $69 billion, which is still awaiting regulatory approval.

As a result, any long-term plans for the franchise may not be finalized until after the deal has been approved. Until then, it is uncertain what changes the franchise may undergo or whether these plans will come to fruition.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5

Poll : 0 votes