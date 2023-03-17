COD Mobile Rockin the Block Draw goes live - All rewards, total costs, and more

COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile) is well-known for its high-octane, action-packed gameplay and diversity of in-game playable modes -- both MP and BR. However, apart from the gameplay features, the array of collectibles in Call of Duty Mobile also makes it a fan-favorite title.

Fans who love to spend COD points in the game will be thrilled to learn about the new lucky draw that went live on March 17, 2022. Offering a complete catalog of unique rewards, Rockin the Block Draw follows the same pattern as all its previous counterparts in the game, i.e., using COD points for spins.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the latest COD Mobile lucky draw, pricing of turns, rewards, and more.

COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile) Season 2: Everything about Rockin the Block Draw

Rockin the Block Draw consists of Rock n Roll-themed items, including "Killgore - Vengeful Flames" operator and legendary M4 - Iron Song, among other epic class rewards. Here are the collectibles and their initial odds in the latest COD Mobile Season 2 lucky draw event:

M4 - Iron Song (legendary class weapon blueprint) - Odds 0.08% Killgore - Vengeful Flames (epic class operator) - Odds 1.25% RPD - Fire Charge (epic class camo) - Odds 4.00% Rock Concert (epic class camo) - Odds 4.67% Road to Hell (legendary class Calling Card) - Odds 5.50% Axe - Fire Charge (epic class camo) - Odds 6.50% Cargo Truck - Fire Charge (epic class camo) - Odds 10.00% Storm Ball - Fire Charge (epic class camo) - Odds 11.00% Backpack - Axe Sling (epic class camo) - Odds 28.00% Skellie's Song (legendary class charm for guns) - Odds 29.00%

It is evident by the odds mentioned above that rewards like Skellie's Song and Backpack - Axe Sling are most likely to be obtainable on the first spin. At the same time, M4 - Iron Song and Killgore operator skin are nearly impossible to attain within the first few turns.

The odds depend upon the rarity of an item within the prize pool, which means if any lucky player can attain an infrequent skin within the first few spins, the odds of every other item, including the rarest ones, will also jump. The price of the first turn is 10 CP in Call of Duty Mobile.

However, if players own any "Lucky Draw Coupon," they will only need to pay 1 COD Point for the first pull of Rockin the Block Draw. Here are the expected prices of each pull in the latest COD Mobile lucky draw:

First turn - 10 CP (1 CP if players have a Lucky Draw Coupon) Second turn - 30 CP Third turn - 50 CP Fourth turn - 120 CP Fifth turn - 200 CP Sixth turn - 320 CP Seventh turn - 520 CP Eighth turn - 800 CP Ninth turn - 1100 CP Tenth turn - 1400 CP

Note: Players can also get a "lucky gift" on a random pull that will significantly snip the required price for that turn.

Legendary M4 - Iron Song in COD Mobile (Image via Garena)

As M4 - Iron Song is a legendary Call of Duty Mobile weapon blueprint, it comes with five pre-applied gunsmith attachments, which are given as follows:

Barrel - OWC Ranger

OWC Ranger Stock - No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel - Underbarrel Launcher

Underbarrel Launcher Ammunition - 40 Round Extended Magazine

40 Round Extended Magazine Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

However, the pre-adjusted gunsmith loadout and upgraded attributes are not the only selling point of Iron Song M4 in COD Mobile, as its electric guitar-like build with a fiery aura is equally astonishing.

