5 best tips for increasing kill/death ratio in COD Mobile (February 2023)

The illustrious gaming title COD Mobile has firmly established its position within mobile gaming and has garnered a fervent following. Despite initial reservations from skeptics about whether a cherished console game could be adroitly adapted into a mobile platform, such reservations have since been allayed.

Undoubtedly, COD Mobile has evinced its remarkable prowess in providing an exceptional gaming experience with a superlative fusion of gunplay and traversal mechanics. Endowed with a pedigree that shares much of its lineage with its console and PC counterparts, the game expertly emulates the kinetic gunplay enthusiasts have adored for the past few decades.

Top five COD Mobile kill-to-death ratio increasing tips

1) Follow rotations, explore the map, and pick the right landing spot

The chosen landing spot holds sway over the match's outcome, and a well-conceived strategy is imperative. The concept of "hot drops" is a dichotomous blade, presenting the prospect of accruing swift eliminations and carrying the risk of prompt elimination. Collaborating with a proficient and cohesive team is a calculated gamble worth undertaking.

It behooves players to steer clear of areas that scarcely draw adversaries, as the scarcity of foes in the concluding phases of the game hinders accumulating eliminations. Ergo, striking the perfect equilibrium is the crux of achieving a higher kill count.

2) Select arms judiciously and upgrade them

The equipment loadout one selects serves as the bedrock of one's arsenal, and its composition is contingent upon the particular map and game mode. Maps like Killhouse, Hijacked, and Nuketown are conducive to utilizing submachine guns, given their proclivity for close-quarter engagements.

The acquisition of weapon cards via rewards allows for several upgrade options, ranging from integrating scopes to extending barrels. The weapon characteristics chart provides insight into the impact of these enhancements, which can significantly alter a weapon's performance during gameplay. The cornerstone of these enhancements is the aptly named Gunsmith feature.

3) Listen to the sounds

It cannot be overstated that headphones are essential to optimize the gameplay experience. Since its inception, COD has placed a premium on sound design, furnishing players with critical audio cues, such as footsteps and gunfire, and a heightened awareness of their environment.

With headphones adorning one's ears, players can instantaneously detect the presence of enemies in their vicinity, thus warding off an untimely demise and increasing their kill count.

Attentiveness to one's surroundings represents one of the most efficacious means of amassing eliminations and, perhaps more significantly, circumventing unfortunate demise.

4) Discover a tactic that produces more kills.

By balancing offensive and passive gaming in Free Fire, players can easily increase their Kill/Death ratio. The key is to fight when the odds are in your favor and stay away from fights you have little chance of winning in COD.

For instance, retreating rather than engaging in combat is advisable when fighting one against four in an open space because it is fairly difficult. COD Players should use every chance to ambush an unprepared adversary for quick kills, as camping rarely results in frags.

5) Taking Position Before Shooting

During an unexpected firefight, one of the primary elements that are frequently disregarded is movement. In such situations, players often succumb to immobility, retaliating with a shot in response to being caught off-guard. While it is correct that COD Mobile features a low TTK, similar to its console and PC counterparts, there exists a brief interval of time during which you may maneuver to avoid harm.

The optimal strategy when encountering such a scenario is to locate cover or assume a prone position swiftly. If the opportunity presents itself to conceal itself behind an obstacle, such as a wall or pillar, this constitutes a surefire victory. Failing that, simply falling to the ground and lying prone by depressing the crouch button is the most prudent course of action.

