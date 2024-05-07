Warzone keeps crashing on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Being a massive Battle Royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone is bound to have some issues and one of the most common problems that PC users encounter is the game crashing unexpectedly. This is frustrating, especially when the game crashes during crucial moments in a match. This issue may not persist for everyone, but some may continuously encounter this problem due to various reasons.

In this article, we will explore the possible reasons for game crashes on your PC (Steam/Battle.net), and provide potential fixes to resolve this issue.

Disclaimer: These are possible fixes and are not guaranteed to work.

A guide to possibly fixing Warzone's crashing issues on PC

Before proceeding with these fixes, it's essential to check if your system meets the minimum or recommended specifications for Warzone. If your system meets only the minimum requirements, try adjusting your in-game graphics settings to low and with a lower resolution. This may resolve the issue. However, if your system meets all necessary specifications and you're still experiencing crashes, refer to the following fix guide.

1) Repair game files

The most common cause of crashing in WZ is corrupt files, but you can often resolve this issue on your PC by repairing the game files. Both Steam and Battle.net have built-in repair mechanisms that can scan and verify corrupted files, and then repair them if necessary. Follow these steps to do so:

For Steam users:

Launch Steam

Select Library

Right-click Call of Duty

Select Properties

Head to the Installed Files section

section Click on Verify integrity of game files

For Battle.net users:

Launch Battle.net

Select Call of Duty

Click the settings option next to the Play button

button Choose Scan and Repair from the drop-down menu

from the drop-down menu Click Begin Scan

2) Turn off overlays

Third-party applications can interfere with gameplay or disrupt the game's boot process, even if they are not actively running when you start or play the game. For PC users, applications like Nvidia Overlay, Discord, MSI Afterburner (RivaTuner), and more may potentially cause crashing issues.

This is often due to anti-cheat measures, where the game may flag these applications as potential threats, leading to unexpected shutdowns. Therefore, it's advisable to disable these applications before running the game.

3) Check whether your graphics drive is up to date

Outdated graphics drivers can cause compatibility issues with new game updates, leading to performance problems and game crashes. Before launching the game, it's recommended to manually check for updates in your graphics driver. If an update is available, download and install it, then reboot your PC before launching the game to potentially resolve any crashing issues.

If these methods do not help, you can reach out to the Activision Support team for additional assistance. Do note that resolving issues through support may take time.

