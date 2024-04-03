Warzone and MW3 Season 3 update not downloading on Battle Net properly error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Warzone and MW3 Season 3 update not downloading on Battle Net properly error has left players unable to download the game. While there have been issues in the past related to the game being updated, this is something new. According to the community, they are unable to download the game via Battle Net or are facing issues during the download.

This is what the developers had to say:

"We're aware that preloads on Battle Net are not working as intended, resulting in the full download for the update being required. We are investigating the cause to address it for future updates."

It is unclear why this is occurring given that the game has been a staple part of Battle Net for years at this point. While players are frustrated, there are a few potential workarounds and fixes that can be used to download the game.

That being said, here is how to possibly circumvent the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 update not downloading on Battle Net properly error.

How to possibly fix the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 update not downloading on Battle Net properly error

As mentioned, players are either unable to download the game, forced to redownload the entire game, or are experiencing slow download speeds. The only silver lining here is that Activision is aware of these issues.

Note: Note that these steps may not yield results for all users.

1) Reinstall Battle Net

Since Battle Net seems to be the cause of the issue here, reinstalling the client could potentially solve this problem. At times, due to technical glitches, game clients tend not to function as they should. For this reason, instead of being able to pre-load the update, players are forced to download it entirely.

Given the large size of the game, it takes forever to download, leaving players frustrated. Adding to their woes, numerous users have mentioned that their download speed is the slowest they have ever seen, resulting in the client taking up to 14 hours to download a mere 500 megabytes.

2) Wait for an official patch/hot fix

As mentioned, Activision is aware of this issue and has informed the community of the same. However, taking into account that the problem (Warzone and MW3 Season 3 update not downloading on Battle Net properly error) stems from the game's installation client, fixing it could take some time.

Those affected by the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 update not downloading on Battle Net properly error, should probably wait a while. If not a permanent fix, the developers will likely issue a hot-fix to enable players to download the game faster.