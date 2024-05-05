FaZe Swagg shows the "new best" weapon on Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

In a recent YouTube video, FaZe Swagg showcased the DG-58 LSW LMG, claiming that it was the 'new best' weapon on Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. Throughout his gameplay, he dominated the battlefield with this LMG, paired with his secondary Striker 9 SMG. He even revealed his optimized build, boasting minimal recoil and exceptional long-range performance.

In this article, we will present the optimal loadout for the DG-58 LSW LMG as recommended by this popular content creator, specifically designed for Warzone's Rebirth Island.

DG-58 LSW is the new best weapon on Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

DG-58 LSW in WZ (Image via Activision)

Due to its exceptional damage output and virtually nonexistent recoil, the DG-58 LSW is an LMG currently hailed by FaZe Swagg as the "dominant number 1" choice for medium to long-range scenarios. This weapon excels at effortlessly landing shots and swiftly eliminating enemies, particularly on Rebirth Island where encounters are frequent.

Despite being an LMG, it offers improved mobility compared to others in its class. With its generous 60-round magazine and enhanced accuracy, tackling multiple foes becomes manageable, ensuring dominance in battles.

Best DG-58 LSW loadout on Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

FaZe Swagg's DG-58 LSW loadout in WZ (Image via Activision || YouTube/Swagg)

The recommended loadout by the content creator aims to enhance this LMG's performance\ in Warzone's Rebirth Island, prioritizing significant improvements in recoil control, accuracy, and a slight increase in range. However, it comes with the downside of compromising mobility and handling to some extent.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel

Wudi Long Barrel Optic: Jak Glassless Optic

Jak Glassless Optic Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

Recoil Reduction Buttplate Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

The Casus Brake muzzle attachment is crucial for enhancing weapon stability and improving shot accuracy.

Similarly, The Wudi Long Barrel is another important attachment that enhances bullet velocity and range, facilitating long-range engagements with reduced recoil, gun kick, and improved aiming stability. Overall, it boosts the weapon's effectiveness at longer ranges significantly.

The Recoil Reduction Buttplate stock and the Bruen Heavy Support Grip both enhance gun kick control and recoil management as well.

Although the optic attachment ultimately depends on personal preference, the Jak Glassless Optic is highly recommended due to its superior visibility and clear sight picture.

