"Best BR map of all time" - CoD fans want forgotten Black Ops map to return in Warzone

A recent viral discussion on Reddit features numerous users expressing a desire to reintroduce the Blackout Battle Royale map from Black Ops 4 in Warzone, with one user even stating it the ''best BR map of all time''. This iconic map was the first BR map in the Call of Duty franchise and features numerous fan-favorite locations from previous Black Ops games, evoking nostalgic sentiments among players. Many from that era now express a strong desire to relive those cherished memories, demanding its revival.

In the Warzone subreddit, a discussion about the Blackout map from Black Ops was initiated by a user named MatiBlaster, who posted an image of the map along with the caption:

''Would you like the Blackout map to be added to Warzone at some point?''

Fans from the Black Ops era and players who haven't played this map have expressed positive interest in the idea of reintroducing it to WZ. Many players have provided reasons for their enthusiasm, explaining why they want this map to be added to the game and why they hold it in such high regard.

Quite a few users have enthusiastically commented, stating things like ''Definitely yes!'', ''Yes, it was awesome!'', and much more. They praised the map for its size, design, fun elements, and overall perfection.

According to u/derkerburgl, grappling around the map was enjoyable, and there wasn't hyper-focus on the meta; it offered a true Battle Royale experience where looting perks, guns, and attachments was straightforward. Sniping also required more skill, allowing players to feel the bullet velocity. Also, the absence of long-distance beam-capable automatic guns made matches faster-paced.

Although players want the map to be returned and even provided a few suggestions like adding more structures for loot and improving open field areas.

While some users claimed there were no hackers at the time, one countered that the PC version was plagued by cheaters due to the lack of an anti-cheat system, causing the game to die out within two months on PC. However, console players enjoyed a better experience.

CoD fans want the Blackout Battle Royale map from Black Ops return in Warzone

It's evident from the reactions and responses that fans want the Blackout map to return. However, adapting it to the current scenario would require some rework, but it would undoubtedly be a great addition.

Moreover, introducing it would mark a significant move for Warzone, as the game has never expanded by adding a map from another title within the Call of Duty franchise. This move could garner positive reactions from the fans. Currently, there is no news regarding any new map additions to WZ. In recent months, two popular maps from Warzone's history, Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island, were added to the game.

