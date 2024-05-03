Will CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 have Carry Forward feature? Possibilities explored

Carry Forward in MW3 is an interesting feature, and some fans may want it to come back when CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 releases in the next few months. This was introduced last year during the release of Sledgehammer's Modern Warfare 3 installment. It allowed players to keep using their favorite weapons, weapon blueprints, and Operator skins from Modern Warfare 2.

This article will dive into the possibilities of whether CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will bring back the Carry Forward feature.

Note: The following article is purely speculative as there's been no official update on the Carry Forward feature for Treyarch's CoD 2024 yet.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 might not bring back Carry Forward

From a broader perspective, it looks like CoD 2024 Black Ops 6, including its Warzone battle royale experience, will not feature anything from existing games like Modern Warfare 3 or 2022's Modern Warfare 2.

Carry Forward was introduced to enable MW2 cosmetics in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Simply put, Black Ops 6 is unlikely to bring back the Carry Forward feature, which was only revealed last year for MW3. It's because a hard reset might be a good idea for developers to ensure CoD 2024 runs well on next-generation consoles as well as last-generation PlayStation and Xbox devices without facing unnecessary optimization-based issues.

The concept of Carry Forward was based on the fact that it allowed most of MW2's content to be used in MW3. It was also possible due to the fact that both games are made on one engine and share similar assets.

Perhaps the main reason Activision introduced Carry Forward was because MW3 was previously expected to be an expansion for MW2's second year. When plans changed moving forward, however, the publisher then decided to enable cosmetic items from MW2 into MW3 through Carry Forward instead of releasing them for a second-year DLC expansion of MW2.

Carry Forward feature was introduced last year in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Now, speaking of CoD 2024 Black Ops 6, it's expected to be made from the ground up as a game set in a different franchise from Modern Warfare installments. It won't seem apt for Treyarch's project to feature the same cosmetic items from MW3 and MW2 being a brand new and standalone entry.

It will be interesting to see how most players will react to CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 if it discontinues Carry Forward on release. However, it's just a speculation for now and nothing more than that. Treyarch's next major title is rumored for a global launch on October 25, 2024.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.