5 best Assault Rifles to use in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

In the fast-paced battleground of Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, assault rifles (ARs) stand out as the optimal choice due to their versatility, power, and adaptability, offering a balanced approach to combat with unmatched range, accuracy, and firepower among other weapon classes.

That said, with the recent mid-season update, several weapon balances were implemented, resulting in the nerfing of previously dominant ARs such as the RAM-7 and the MCW. This has diminished their effectiveness and allowed other weapons within the category to rise.

Navigating the constantly shifting meta, and finding the optimal assault rifle with the appropriate loadout can be challenging. In this article, we'll delve into the top five ARs and their optimal loadouts for dominating the battlefields of Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Top 5 assault rifles to use in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Here is the list of the best assault rifles you can try out in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

1) Holger 556

Holger 556 weapon stats (Image via Activision)

The Holger 556 received a minor nerf in this mid-season update, increasing its hip-fire spread. However, this adjustment is unlikely to significantly impact battles, as the weapon is typically used while aiming down sights. Known for its low recoil, this assault rifle offers superior accuracy, although it has a lower damage output.

Its ease of control makes it an ideal choice for those who prefer not to master recoil management. Particularly effective in medium-range engagements, this weapon can be easily utilized by anyone. Furthermore, its performance can be further enhanced with the right attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Chrios-6 Match Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition: 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds

5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds Magazine: 40 Round Mag

This build prioritizes reducing recoil while enhancing accuracy. The ammunition attachment boosts bullet velocity, aiding in longer-range engagements with increased damage potential. Additionally, it offers a slightly faster firing rate overall.

2) MTZ 556

MTZ 556 weapon stats (Image via Activision)

The MTZ 556 assault rifle has undergone a similar nerf to the Holger 556, with an increase in its hip-fire spread. While this adjustment may not significantly impact your battles, it's worth noting that relying on hip firing with these weapons is no longer optimal.

This weapon stands out as one of the best assault rifles in Warzone, boasting well-balanced stats. With its rapid firing rate and low time-to-kill (TTK), it's an excellent choice for aggressive players, particularly suited for medium-range engagements. That said, its high firing rate does come with some recoil, and mastering it will surely provide you positive outcome in battles.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

This build is designed to significantly reduce recoil while increasing accuracy, range, and damage. However, it comes with the drawback of reduced mobility and handling

3) BAL-27

BAL-27 weapon stats (Image via Activision)

The BAL-27, introduced in Season 3 Reloaded, features a unique firing mechanism where the fire rate increases with trigger pressure. Balanced and devoid of any overpowered or underpowered characteristics, it boasts controllable recoil, a good firing rate, and excellent stability, making it suitable for longer ranges.

Its initial slower rate of fire for the first four shots ensures improved accuracy over long ranges.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Crown-H3 Barrel

Crown-H3 Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: AW Gen.1 Optic

AW Gen.1 Optic Magazine: 60 Round Mag

This build prioritizes enhancing recoil control, accuracy, and slightly extending range, although with a minor reduction in mobility and handling.

4) BP50

BP50 weapon stats (Image via Activision)

The BP50 has emerged as a fan-favorite assault rifle due to its enjoyable gameplay mechanics. Like the Holger 556 and MTZ-556, it recently underwent a nerf affecting its hip-fire spread. However, this change is unlikely to significantly impact its effectiveness in battles, as the weapon boasts a high firing rate and impressive damage output.

Its only drawbacks are damage drop-off over range and moderate recoil, making it best suited for medium-range engagements. Nevertheless, it remains versatile enough to handle close-quarters combat when necessary.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

Lore-9 Heavy Barrel Stock: Moat-40 Stock

Moat-40 Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 45 Round Mag

With this build, you can expect lower recoil and a slight increase in both range and damage.

5) SVA 545

SVA 545 weapon stats (Image via Activision)

The SVA 545 stands as the top choice, untouched by the recent Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update. With zero recoil, it dominates battles, particularly in semi-automatic mode thanks to its hyperburst capability. Its exceptional damage output and fast time-to-kill make it the current meta-tier assault rifle, perfect for medium to long-range engagements. Its superior bullet velocity simplifies longer-range encounters, and in semi-auto mode, hitting moving targets is effortless.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Optic: Corio Eaglesye 2.5x

Corio Eaglesye 2.5x Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain Rounds

5.45 High Grain Rounds Magazine: 60 Round Mag

This build aims to enhance range, reduce recoil, and improve accuracy while boosting damage. However, it sacrifices mobility and handling stats.

