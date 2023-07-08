What are the system requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on PC?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a battle royale game where the last player or the last team standing wins. As a current-gen title, the game features several graphical upgrades over its prequel and possesses improved gameplay mechanics. Prior to its launch, the developers went in-depth and discussed in detail the numerous new graphical and audio technologies that were implemented during its development.

However, despite these improvements, the title doesn't require the latest graphics cards or processors. In fact, the game was built in such a way that it runs well across the board.

This not only allows more players to join in on the fun but also lets users with better hardware take advantage of them and achieve high frame rates and graphical fidelity.

This article will examine the minimum and recommended system requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on PC.

What are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 scales pretty well on PC, and its system requirements are quite modest. Although they might help get higher framerates and better visual quality, the battle royale title doesn't require the latest and greatest hardware to run. In fact, the title only requires a GTX 960, which was launched back in 2015.

The following are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Warzone 2 as notified by the developers themselves:

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system or Intel Arc A770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system or Intel Arc A770 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB available space

This is all there is to know about the system requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone 2. However, if your PC doesn't meet the recommended system requirements, the gameplay experience might not be optimal. Moreover, although the Storage device isn't specified here, having an SSD will help you to load faster into your matches and provide a smooth experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live. The update is now available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

