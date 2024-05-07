Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Knight Recon Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Activision has just launched the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Knight Recon Tracer Pack in celebration of Military Appreciation Month. With the new bundle, the CoD team promises to contribute 100% of the pack's sales to the unemployed veterans of the U.S. and U.K. Meanwhile, veterans who play the game can also receive the new pack for free.

Alongside the new Tracer Pack, Call of Duty will also conduct an in-game celebration through the U Assist Veterans in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Keep reading for more details about the new bundle.

What is the price of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Knight Recon Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The new Veterans' Day pack in Call of Duty is priced at $19.99 and cannot be bought with Call of Duty points. To purchase the bundle, follow the steps below:

Head to the Call of Duty website or the official Knight Recon website. Select your desired platform at the right side of the page. You will be redirected to another website. Log in to your Activision account. Once you have logged in, select purchase. Enter your payment details and click proceed. Log in to the game and check if the items have been credited to your account.

If you can't see your purchase, try to exit the game and wait for a few minutes before logging in.

What's included in the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Knight Recon Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The new Veterans Day pack includes the following items:

“Vanish” Operator Skin

Operator Skin “Lancer” Operator Skin

Operator Skin “Silent Siege” KATT-AMR Sniper Blueprint with “Orange Ambush” Tracers

KATT-AMR Sniper Blueprint with “Orange Ambush” Tracers “Veiled Vigilance” MCW Assault Rifle Blueprint Weapon with “Orange Ambush” Tracers

MCW Assault Rifle Blueprint Weapon with “Orange Ambush” Tracers “Don’t Step on Me” Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm “Covert Crest” Large Decal

Large Decal “Trident Throne” Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker “Thunder Struck” Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card “Great Helm” Animated Emblem

Animated Emblem 1 Hour Double Player XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

These items are accessible in Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

Is the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Knight Recon Tracer Pack worth buying?

As a bundle-for-a-cause pack, the Call of Duty Endowment Tracer Pack is worth purchasing. Aside from the multiple Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and in-game accessories, it also features cool tracers and an XP boost for grinding. If you're interested in helping out the veterans, this pack is one of the best and most fun ways to do so.

