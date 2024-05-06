Cataclysm Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

A new cell-shaded bundle is now available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with the launch of the Cataclysm Pack. Call of Duty fans seem to love cell-shaded Operator skins which has been evident in the success of the past bundles adopting the art style. Season 3 Reloaded is set to offer similar skins throughout its duration.

For fans who are looking forward to getting their hands on the new bundle, this article will highlight details about the new Cataclysm Pack including its price, contents, and whether it's worth your cash.

What is the price of the Cataclysm Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

A new cell-shaded Operator skin is available in Call of Duty. (Image via Activision)

The Cataclysm Pack costs only 1,800 Call of Duty Points (CP) which roughly translates to $17. Unlike the standard packs released in MW3 and Warzone, the new bundle is relatively cheaper albeit for fewer items.

Here's the full CP-cash conversion list in Call of Duty:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

To purchase the bundle, open the store in either Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone and locate the bundle. Once the pack has been bought, the contents should be immediately made available to your account.

What's included in the Cataclysm Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The new pack contains a blue cell-shaded Operator skin, a weapon blueprint, and a few in-game cosmetics. Check the full contents of the new bundle below:

"Cataclysm" Doc Operator Skin

Doc Operator Skin "Dystopia" Striker 9 Weapon Blueprint

Striker 9 Weapon Blueprint "Iron Lung" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Vroom" Calling Card

Calling Card "Alpha" Large Decal

Large Decal "Guiding Light" Emblem

Emblem "Scratch Tally" Weapon Sticker

Is the Cataclysm Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Call of Duty's cell-shaded Operator skins are among the most unique bundles worth adding to your collection. At 1,800 Call of Duty Points, the Operator skin alone makes the purchase worth it.

However, if you are a fan who prefers realistic textures and art direction, this bundle may not be for you. You can check Devin Booker's new Call of Duty skin if it fits your style.

