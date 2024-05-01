How to unlock Weapon Prestige Camos in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded

The Call of Duty team has introduced Weapon Prestige Camos in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. The newly released mid-season update has brought tons of exciting content for players, including fresh weapon options, maps, and modes. Adding Weapon Prestige Camos is part of the developer's continued effort to keep players hooked to the game.

This article will talk about Weapon Prestige Camos in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded and how players can actually unlock them.

Unlock Weapon Prestige Camos in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded using XP

The One Trick Prestige Camo in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

With the launch of MW3 Season 3 Reloaded, the developers have offered Weapon Prestige Camos, great for players fond of flaunting their favorite weapons more frequently in online matches.

Weapon Prestige Camos in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded is basically a brand new progression system for gamers to show off their beloved guns in Multiplayer matches.

To unlock a certain Weapon Prestige Camo in this update, you have to earn a set amount of XP for any weapon of your choice. This includes those carried forward from 2022's Modern Warfare 2.

Players have one special Prestige camo in MW3 so far (Image via Activision)

Weapon Prestige Camos in MW3 will be earned on a per-weapon basis to give a great opportunity to those who remain committed to a specific gun.

The only Prestige camo introduced so far in Season 3 Reloaded is One Trick. To unlock it, you have to earn 150,000 Weapon XP. This is an animated camo and offers a shiny molten gold finish on the weapon's body. As one hopes more will make their way this season, they can be unlocked by amassing a certain amount of XP as well.

That's pretty much everything there is to know about how players can unlock the Weapon Prestige Camos for their favorite guns.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on MW3, keep following Sportskeeda.