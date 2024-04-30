Warzone and MW3 "Dev Error 5433": Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Dev Error 5433 occurs in Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 when a corrupt file or overloaded cache data hinders the game's ability to access necessary resources efficiently. This error prevents access to online features, making the game unplayable. It's not limited to any particular platform and may occur on the PlayStation or Xbox, with PC being the most common target.

This issue can be frustrating, and while there is no permanent fix for the Dev Error 5433 in Warzone and MW3, there are some potential solutions worth trying.

How to possibly fix the Dev Error 5433 in Warzone and MW3

Here are some fixes you should try for the Dev Error 5433:

1) Change your On-Demand Texture Streaming Settings

On-Demand Texture Streaming option (Image via Activision)

On-Demand Texture Streaming enables high-quality textures to be downloaded from the internet while playing the game, enhancing surface color detail. However, excessive allocation of texture cache size can exceed data limits, resulting in the Dev Error 5433. Follow these steps to modify this option:

Launch Call of Duty HQ.

Head to Game Settings.

Select Graphics , then Quality.

, then Scroll down to find the On-Demand Texture Streaming option.

option. For PC: Set the Allocated Texture Cache Size to 32GB or below .

to . For console: Set the Allocated Texture Cache Size to Small.

This fix is highly effective and should resolve the error. However, if you still encounter the issue, there are alternative solutions.

2) Repair game files

Corrupted files within the game may trigger the Dev Error 5433. Repairing the game could resolve this issue. Follow these steps to do so:

For Steam users:

Launch Steam

Select Library

Right-click Call of Duty

Select Properties

Head to the Installed Files section

section Click on Verify integrity of game files

For Battle.net users:

Launch Battle.net

Select Call of Duty

Click the settings option next to the Play button

button Choose Scan and Repair from the drop-down menu

from the drop-down menu Click Begin Scan

3) Lower your graphics settings

Consider adjusting your graphics settings to a lower resolution, as high-resolution textures may conflict with the graphics driver, potentially causing this error. Ensure you have the latest graphics drivers installed before proceeding. Start by selecting the minimum settings; if the issue is resolved, you can increase the quality settings again.

To change your graphics setting, follow these steps:

Launch Call of Duty HQ

Head to Game Settings

Select Graphics , then Quality

, then Set Graphic Present to Minimum

4) Restart your system

Whether you're on a PC or console, the most basic troubleshooting step is to restart your device. This may potentially resolve the issue.

5) Check server status

If you encounter errors, it's crucial to check the Call of Duty server status on the Activision online service page. If the servers are down, you'll need to wait until they're back online before starting the game.

Disclaimer: These are possible fixes and are not guaranteed to work.

