CoD fans are disappointed with Activision taking “one week’ to fix a major bug in Warzone

Activision’s sluggish response to a critical bug in Warzone has left CoD fans feeling disappointed and frustrated. This issue started a debate on Reddit about how it affected players' gameplay and made it unplayable.

The problem faced by players is automatic Tactical Sprint that interrupts reload and interact priority preventing controller players from reloading near loot on the ground. In a Reddit post, u/Ok_Thought_4941 showed frustration by pointing out:

“Just one week to fix the auto tac sprint/reload bug? Pretty good, pretty good”.

Frustrating response from players (Image via Reddit)

Numerous players blamed Activision for not testing its game before launching and fired many QA staff. They also compared Call of Duty with Apex Legends and Fortnite by commenting that the developers of these two games are very responsive and take action immediately. u/Qwertykeyboard went on to blame Activision for its production and the performance of the employees.

Positive response from a player (Image via Reddit)

A positive response from u/nola_mike quoted that the problem is not fixing the issue but the way it generated out of nowhere and is not caught by QA. They also said that how the update works on their internal server test is different compared to its live deployment. Players don't understand that it takes time to resolve such an issue as it requires a lot of code to change and then tested again to ensure the issue is fixed.

Comment byu/Ok_Thought_4941 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

u/thefooby added a little humor question by commenting that they thought it was not a bug but a st**id realism feature.

Negative comments from CoD players (Image via Reddit)

Quite a few players also quoted that there are many such issues like Packet loss, Crashes spikes in ping, etc that they are frustrated and need immediate fixes. u/dknisle1 questioned that Activision nerfed a conversion kit in 1 day but it took a week to fix the issue.

CoD Warzone players are frustrated with the major bug making their gameplay unplayable.

Bugs are very common in high Graphical games like CoD and developers easily resolve that with updates. In Warzone the auto tactical sprint is a massive problem that prevents players from reloading their firearms leading to defeat early in a match.

Read more: Warzone keeps crashing on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

All these reactions put Activision in hot water making players switch the game. CoD players hope that Activision will fix these kinds of bugs immediately to maintain fairness in the gaming environment.

Check out more CoD guides here: