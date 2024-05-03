Lockwood MK2 loadout is meta with "one shot" combo in MW3

With the launch of Season 3 Reloaded, the Lockwood MK2 loadout is meta with a "one shot" combo in MW3. The Lockwood has seen a massive surge in its pick rate with the debut of the JAK Wardens Aftermarket Part, which allows you to dual-wield the shotgun in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded.

This article explores the best possible attachments you can pair with the Lockwood MK2 loadout to make it the most devastating weapon in the arena.

Best Lockwood MK2 MW3 loadout attachments

Recommended build:

Laser: Verdant Hook Cylindrical Laser

Verdant Hook Cylindrical Laser Conversion Kit/Aftermarket Part: JAK Wardens

It might seem too little, but the combination of these two attachments will make the Lockwood MK2 overpowered in MW3. Providing you with the potential to one-shot any enemies, you must shoot one shotgun at a time for maximum accuracy. If you go wild with this akimbo loadout, chances are, you will regret it. Stay sharp, and keep a steady trigger finger for best results.

The Verdant Hook Cylindrical Laser will improve your general accuracy and provide you with boosted hip-fire accuracy bonus. Meanwhile, the JAK Wardens Kit is essential to convert this loadout from a standard Lockwood build to an akimbo setup.

The Lockwood MK2 has a fantastic rate of fire and very fast ADS speed. However, it does lack power when compared to other shotguns. With our build, you will find that an akimbo setup will help you rule over all close-quarter builds, demolishing any player that dares to step in front of you.

Best Lockwood MK2 MW3 loadout perks and equipment

Here is a list of some of the best perks and equipment you can utilize along with the Lockwood MK2 loadout:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1: Bone Conduction

Bone Conduction Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the Lockwood MK2 in Modern Warfare 3

The Lockwood MK2 in Modern Warfare 3 can be unlocked by reaching Player Level 28 in-game. You can do this by simply playing the game and grinding the daily and weekly challenges on the side.

Best alternative to Lockwood MK2 in MW3

SVA 545 loadout (Image via Activision)

The SVA 545 is a fantastic alternative to this shotgun. It is a meta-tier assault rifle that excels in combat across all ranges, providing players with a significantly versatile playing field to work with.

Also read: Best SVA 545 Loadout

Pros and cons of the Lockwood MK2

Pros Cons Very high fire-rate Low damage Fast ADS speed Suitable for close-range combat only

FAQs on Lockwood MK2 loadout

Q1) Is the Lockwood MK2 good?

With the debut of the JAK Wardens kit, the Lockwood MK2 has gone from being a D-tier weapon to a meta-tier shotgun. It is definitely a strong pick for Season 3 Reloaded.

Q2) Can the Lockwood MK2 one-shot?

Yes, the Lockwood MK2 can one-shot in its effective range.

Q3) How to akimbo Lockwood MK2?

To get your hands on the akimbo Lockwood MK2 loadout, you must equip the JAK Wardens Conversion kit. This can be unlocked by completing Week 5 challenges in MW3.