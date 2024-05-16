How to get the Black Ops 6 Sally weapon blueprint in Warzone

This week's update for MW3 and Warzone introduced the new Black Ops 6 Sally weapon blueprint. The blueprint was previously speculated to be the weapon reward for the Call of Duty 2024 reveal event. Officially called the Steel weapon blueprint for the 9mm Daemon handgun, it can be unlocked upon completing one simple challenge in Warzone.

The Black Ops 6 Sally weapon blueprint is the exact same pistol from the original Black Ops title from 2010, engraved with the name "SALLY" and six tally marks. If you haven't figured out how to unlock it yet, keep reading.

How to obtain the Black Ops 6 Sally weapon blueprint in Warzone

Unlocking the 'Steel' or Black Ops 6 Sally weapon blueprint for the 9mm Daemon pistol is a straightforward process. You just need to jump into a Warzone match, locate the blueprint, and use it to secure at least one kill with the weapon. Once you eliminate one enemy with the blueprint, you should complete the secret challenge and unlock it permanently for your account.

Alternatively, you can also have a friend, who has previously unlocked the blueprint, drop it for you. Pick it up and secure a kill with the weapon to get the same result.

The Sally weapon blueprint is found as random ground loot in Loaded Resurgence. It features the SALLY 6 engraving and is reported to have a custom pickup animation.

Fans speculate that the engraving on the weapon blueprint hints at the official title of Call of Duty 2024, the Black Ops 6. Treyarch's official X account was also seen interacting with posts about the Black Ops 6 Sally weapon blueprint, further validating the speculations.

The weapon blueprint was released during the Week 7 update in Season 3 Reloaded. With this Easter egg, the community is expecting a proper reveal event soon.

Call of Duty 2024, confirmed to be another installment in the Black Ops series, will reportedly launch in October. The game is reportedly set during the Gulf War. More details are expected to be revealed in the upcoming Xbox Showcase in June 2024.

This covers everything we know about the Black Ops 6 Sally weapon blueprint. Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty 2024 news and updates.