Treyarch teases Call of Duty 2024 with new Sally blueprint

With Call of Duty 2024 coming in October, fans expect a reveal event to happen soon. Treyarch, the developer behind the upcoming CoD installment, may have begun teasing the title with the May 15 update for Season 3 Reloaded. The new patch brings the Steel weapon blueprint to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, which is marked with the name "SALLY" and six tallies engraving.

Since the Sally blueprint's leak early in the season, fans have speculated that it hints at the potential title of the upcoming game. This time, Treyarch seemingly confirms this theory by responding to players sharing clips of the blueprint.

New Sally blueprint in MW3 and Warzone teases Call of Duty 2024

Treyarch just started building the hype around the upcoming Call of Duty 2024 with the new Sally blueprint. Several players posted images and clips of the blueprint for the 9MM Daemon handgun, and Treyarch responded with various emojis.

Treyarch teases CoD 2024 (Image via X)

On X, Warzone content creator @TheOceaneOpz shared a clip of him using the new Sally pistols, and the official Treyarch account replied with the eyes emoji.

Sally weapon blueprint is now available in MW3 and Warzone (Image via X)

Another Warzone content creator, @Incredilag, posted a picture of the new Steel weapon blueprint, and Treyarch responded with the wink emoji.

This blueprint can be obtained by securing at least one kill using the Sally pistols. The weapon can be found randomly across the map as a ground loot.

Fans have previously speculated that the six tallies engraved on the weapon hint at the potential title of the upcoming game (Black Ops 6). The community has been divided about Call of Duty 2024's official title, with many believing that it could be Black Ops V or Black Ops Gulf War.

Scheduled to release in October 2024, the new CoD title is confirmed to be a Black Ops installment set in the Gulf War. It is expected to be officially revealed in June 2024 at the Xbox showcase.

Check these articles about CoD 2024: