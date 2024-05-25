All Call of Duty: Black Ops titles in chronological order

Call of Duty: Black Ops is widely recognized as one of the most successful CoD sub-series. The title was developed by Treyarch and published by Activision, one of the biggest players in the gaming industry. Often inspired by real-world events, Black Ops features prominent real-life figures and a blend of historical and futuristic settings.

The sub-series is particularly popular due to its engaging multiplayer mode and immersive Zombies mode. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is expected to include them as well.

With that out of the way, this article lists all the Call of Duty Black Ops titles in chronological order.

All Call of Duty Black Ops titles in order

1) Call of Duty: World at War

Developed by Treyarch, Call of Duty: World at War is the first game in the Black Ops sub-series. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2. Immersing players in the roles of American Marines and Soviet soldiers, this game features battles on the Pacific and Eastern fronts.

World at War introduced the renowned Nazi Zombies mode. Additionally, certain characters from World at War — such as Viktor Reznov — reappear in Black Ops, which is set 16 to 23 years later, during the Cold War. Although not a prequel, this title lays the groundwork for the covert operations and espionage elements that characterize the Black Ops series.

2) Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops was released on November 09, 2010, and involved the Vietnam War (1961-1968). You play as a CIA operative doing clandestine assignments in this title. Offering a first-person perspective, it lets players take part in missions across various locations around the globe, from Vietnamese jungles to Cuban city streets.

This title's campaign plunges you into confidential operations that take place beyond enemy lines. Uncover a conspiracy of global magnitude, as you battle alongside fellow operatives.

The game took inspiration from CoD: World at War for its ideas and reintroduced the Zombies mode, allowing players to team up and fend off hordes of the undead. This title's multiplayer featured objective-based maps, providing diverse gameplay experiences.

3) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was developed by Raven Software and was released on November 13, 2020. It immerses players in the high-stakes world of the early 1980s Cold War. As CIA operative Russell Adler, players are tasked with uncovering the identity of Perseus, a cunning Soviet spy intent on upending the global balance of power.

The perilous mission takes the player to the front lines of the era's most pivotal flashpoints, from the divided city of Berlin to the battle-scarred jungles of Vietnam. As gamers navigate Perseus' web of deceit, they must act quickly to prevent the world from falling into chaos.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War featured Multiplayer and Zombie modes, along with a traditional narrative. A notable addition was the integration of Warzone, which provided players a chance to experience the gunplay on the large open-world map of Verdansk.

4) Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 was released on November 13, 2012, on PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC platforms around the world. The game's campaign follows two timelines, one involving the 1980s and the other 2025. In the former, Alex Mason, a returning protagonist from Black Ops 1, meets a young Raul Menendez, a Nicaraguan arms dealer.

In 2025, David Mason — Alex's son — must stop Menendez, now a powerful terrorist who has hijacked US drone technology and threatens global chaos. The campaign jumps between eras, connecting the stories of father and son as they work together to stop Menendez.

Call of Duty Black Ops 2's storyline features a diverse cast of characters, both new and returning. Additionally, players' actions will influence the outcome of the game and impact its overall story.

Black Ops 2 includes a variety of multiplayer modes and gameplay options, each offering a unique and immersive experience.

5) Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Released on November 6, 2015, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 propels players into a dystopian future ravaged by climate change and a new Cold War. In 2065, cutting-edge military technology and cybernetic enhancements blur the lines between human and machine, challenging player perception.

As a Black Ops soldier, gamers have to navigate a gritty world, fight in global hotspots, and uncover a disturbing truth that forces them to question everything they thought they knew.

The game features a multiplayer mode where you can choose from unique soldiers with special abilities. Moreover, the title has a new movement system that lets you wall-run and perform boost-jumps.

The game also offers a cooperative Zombie mode with a progression system, featuring different maps and locations, along with temporary power-ups called Gobblegums. to enhance gameplay.

6) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Released on October 12, 2018, the game provides players a chance to experience gritty, immersive, and fluid multiplayer combat, along with the largest Zombies mode to date, which featured three full undead adventures at launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 forgoes a traditional campaign in favor of a multiplayer focus. The game features Specialist HQ, which explores the backstories of playable Specialists, elite soldiers with unique abilities.

These missions take place between Black Ops 2 and 3, filling in the gaps in the narrative. The main game offers various online multiplayer modes, including Blackout, a battle royale experience set on a map featuring locations from past Black Ops titles.

