Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is officially confirmed, "a dark new chapter" is coming

Activision has officially confirmed Black Ops 6 as the title for Call of Duty 2024 in a recent social media post. The publisher has ended the long wait for curious fans who wanted an exact update on the game's name. Now that that has been disclosed, gaming enthusiasts will look forward to a full reveal, set to happen next month in the Xbox Showcase event on June 9.

Treyarch's next FPS premium has been in development for a period of four years - the longest in franchise history.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 full reveal is coming on June 9 in Xbox Showcase event

Activision shared a brief clip on X while unhiding the previously [REDACTED] part in the rumored Black Ops logo for Xbox Showcase. The clip ends up showing the full name of CoD 2024; it will be called Black Ops 6. Yes, that's now official.

Based on rumors and leaks, Call of Duty 2024 is expected to launch on October 25, 2024. Apart from the traditional campaign, it will also feature the iconic zombies experience. Fans are expected to witness the return of round-based zombies mode that was last seen in 2020's Black Ops Cold War.

