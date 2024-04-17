How to play all Call of Duty games in order

Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises and few can compete with its enduring appeal. For over two decades, COD titles have captivated players with their novel gameplay and immersive plots. Spread across multiple timelines, navigating the order of Call of Duty titles can be both challenging and immensely rewarding.

In this article, we explore the chronological sequence of all the mainline Call of Duty titles.

All Call of Duty titles in order

The series is characterized by multiple different storylines, each offering a unique historical setting, story, and gameplay. From future warfare to the trenches of World War 2, Call of Duty games have traversed multiple eras.

WW2 Era

WW2 (Image via Activision)

The first three installments including the original Call of Duty all involve battling during the World War 2 era. These titles involve World War 2 with Call of Duty Vanguard being the latest entry.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Duty: WW2

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Cold War

The Cold War era includes games with fictionalized storylines of the actual Cold War. The timeline mainly deals with the intelligence agencies of Soviet Russia and the USA. Some titles even feature multiple endings dependent on the player's choices.

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

The Modern Warfare trilogies

The MW3 trilogy (Image via Activision)

CoD 4 was the first game outside the World War 2 era featuring legendary characters, such as Captain Price and Soap McTavish. Arguably the most popular series in the franchise, these are the games in order:

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The rebooted series features a more modern and realistic setting with most of the characters reviving their roles. The titles in this list are as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Futuristic settings

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Image via Activision)

CoD has also featured futuristic settings. Games such as Advanced Warfare, Infinite Warfare, and BO3 serve as an entry into these settings, but they do not have a connected storyline.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Other spin-offs

CoD Ghosts is a recommended spin-off title with BO4 not featuring a campaign to talk about.

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

These games offer unique storylines and gameplay experiences that add depth and variety to the COD universe.

Whether you're a history enthusiast, a fan of futuristic warfare, or simply seeking adrenaline-pumping gameplay, Call of Duty offers something for every gamer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback