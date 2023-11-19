CoD 2024 Round Based Zombies map leaked

Call of Duty 2024 (CoD 2024) is reportedly going to feature a Round-based Zombies playlist in the upcoming shooter title. This would mean that the previous iteration of zombie mode would make a massive comeback and showcase the entire session in a limited area.

However, these are only speculations and cannot be confirmed as Activision or any developers have not officially revealed information about it.

Call of Duty 2024 is apparently going to kickstart the Black Ops reboot and is not going to be a continuation of the current Modern Warfare storyline. The data about next year’s game was leaked by some dataminers and was likely retrieved from early game files present on the servers or local storage.

This article will highlight the possibility of a Round-based zombie mode returning in Call of Duty’s 2024 title.

Round-based Zombies map reportedly returning in CoD 2024

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) introduced an open-world zombie mode where players could have a sandbox survival experience, similar to MW2 DMZ. Although it was well-received, the original version of Zombies that made players fight through impossible hordes and collect items presented a thrill like no other.

CoD 2024 is reportedly going to feature two maps - one based on a cityscape and another on an island with an underground prison. These maps are likely to be tied to Activision’s 2024 shooter storyline and hold certain significance.

However, there is also a chance that the zombie mode lore would be rooted in Black Ops and might not share any link with the one that is currently playable.

Zombie mode has always been a fun mode that never ingrained the need for a competitive rush. It had been a simple point-and-shoot mode that was designed to cherish unearthly weapons and enjoy rapid combat with rising difficulties.

The devs' iteration in making it an open-world mode was a great creative decision to showcase the possibilities in this unique playlist.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) page of Call of Duty for CoD 2024 announcements and news.