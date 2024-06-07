CoD Black Ops 6 teaser submarine on Rebirth Island hints at 9/11

A popular Call of Duty data miner who watched the recent Black Ops 6 teaser has pointed out that the screen on the Rebirth Island submarine has the number 911 in red. They believe it is a reference to the Twin Tower attacks in the United States in 2001. For this reason, many fans assume that the incident may be featured in the upcoming game as a mission in campaign mode.

It should be noted that there is no official confirmation of such an event being in Black Ops 6. However, due to the apparent hints on the game’s key art and teaser, fans are eagerly expecting it.

Black Ops 6 submarine on Rebirth Island hints at 9/11

Expand Tweet

Trending

Black Ops 6 is all set to launch, and its developers are hyping it up by releasing key art and teasers.

A popular data miner, who goes by @TheGamingRevolution on X, recently shared an image of the submarine on Rebirth Island featured in the teaser. They highlighted the number 911 on the screen of the vessel, creating a lot of buzz on social media and raising questions about whether the Twin Tower attacks will be featured in the game.

Read more: CoD dev disables JAK Requiem aftermarket part in Warzone ranked play

Fans are expecting the incident to be featured in the title, as it is confirmed to be set in the Gulf War era.

The story of the game has not been not fully disclosed, but fans can expect some information about it in the upcoming Xbox Showcase on June 9, 2024. The event will reveal a plethora of content, and here is what players can expect:

Campaign setting

Campaign gameplay

UI

Zombies reveal

Multiplayer reveal

Behind-the-scenes work from devs

The new Call of Duty title is all set to launch in October 2024 and is compatible with PC, Xbox, and PS5. Some trusted insiders suggest that the size of the game on CoD HQ will be around 200 GB.

As fans eagerly await more details, one thing is certain; the teaser has successfully managed to hype up fans, who continue to speculate about the changes that they can expect in the upcoming game.

Check out more Call of Duty articles here: