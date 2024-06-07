CoD dev disables JAK Requiem aftermarket part in Warzone ranked play

On their @CODUpdates handle on X, the Call of Duty developers have announced that they have disabled the JAK Requiem Aftermarket part in Warzone Ranked play. The part is a special attachment that can modify the Kastov 762 and Kastov 545 weapons to boost their performance. These modified weapons could be used in ranked matches to dominate the battlefield.

This article will discuss the JAK Requiem aftermarket parts and why it has been disabled in Warzone Ranked play.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

JAK Requiem aftermarket part is disabled in Warzone ranked play

JAK Requiem is a prevalent aftermarket part for the Kastov 762 and Kastov 545 Assault Rifle, which is widely used to achieve zero recoil on the battlefield. The developers have not officially revealed the reason behind disabling the JAK Requiem aftermarket part but we can assume that this is because they want to keep the game fair.

The weapons with this aftermarket part disrupt the balanced competitive environment that developers aim to maintain in Warzone-ranked play. With its high damage output and zero recoil, it provides an unfair advantage and compromises gameplay.

Here is the list of all the JAK Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4

JAK Harbinger Kit (Compatibility: M4 Assault Rifle)

The JAK Harbinger Kit transforms the M4 into a deadly .50 Cal weapon, resulting in high damage output but increasing the recoil and lowering the rate of fire.

JAK Gunslinger (Compatibility: Basilisk Handgun)

The JAK Gunslinger increases the rate of fire of the Basilisk Handgun and transforms it to use the .357 rounds.

JAK Volkh (Compatibility: KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle)

The JAK Volkh can transform the KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle to use two burst shots, which can be effective in crucial fights.

JAK Scimitar Kit (Compatibility: FJX Horus Submachine Gun)

The JAK Scimitar Kit allows FJX Horus SMG to use the drum mags which increases the damage output and can take down the enemy with a few shots.

JAK Thumper-656 (Compatibility: RGL-80 Launcher)

The JAK Thumper-656 modified the barrel of the RGL-80 Launcher and increased the distance and velocity of projectiles.

JAK Requiem (Compatibility: Kastov 762 and Kastov 545 Assault Rifle)

This aftermarket part reduces the vertical recoil of the Kastov 762 and Kastov 545 Assault Rifles, making them a zero-recoil weapon.

JAK Intimidator (Compatibility: Renetti Handgun)

The JAK Intimidator modifies the Renetti Handgun into a single-shot weapon.

This is everything you need to know about the JAK Requiem aftermarket parts and why the CoD developers disabled it in Warzone Ranked play.

