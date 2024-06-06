Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is now available. It features a large variety of items, from skins to weapon blueprints, that could enhance your overall gaming experience. The two titles' crossover with the Gundam anime series has brought forth three bundles, which you can buy from the in-game stores.

This article provides you with all the information you need to know about the Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone.

Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack price in MW3 and Warzone

The Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone will cost you 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is equivalent to $19.99.

Here is the CP conversion to cash:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in the Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack (Image via Activision)

This Tracer Pack contains the following items:

"RX-78-2 Gundam" Operator skin for Riptide (Finishing move: Stick N' Move )

Operator skin for Riptide Stick N' Move "Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for Striker ( Tracer/Impact: Gundam Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Weapon Blueprint for Striker ( Gundam Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Beam Saber" Melle Blueprint for Soul Render ( Tracer/Impact: Gundam Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Melle Blueprint for Soul Render ( Gundam Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "RX-78-2 Shield" Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield

Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield "Newtype Finisher" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Battle Ready" Calling Card

Calling Card "Amuro Ray" Emblem

Emblem "The Last Shooting" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Sleggar's Burger" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Beam Rifle" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Haro" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "White Base Pegasus Vinyl" Large Decal

Large Decal "Guntank Woo" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Ready for Action" Loading Screen

Is the Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

This Tracer Pack is definitely worth buying due to the quality and sheer quantity of items it offers.

The RX-78-2 Gundam Operator skin with the Stick N' Move finishing move is particularly impressive. The weapon blueprint and stickers will also definitely catch the eye of your friends and foes on the battlefield.

