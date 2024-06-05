All bunker locations in Warzone Urzikstan and how to open them

There are a total of 12 bunkers in Warzone Urzikstan. However, not all of these were previosly accessible. Only with the previous seasonal update have players been able to get inside. These hidden vaults are spread all across Urzikstan and contain high-tier loot that makes them worth checking out. This loot can help players go a long way in their matches by outgunning those with medium-tier loot.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the locations of these secret vaults and how you can open them.

Where are all the bunkers located in Warzone Urzikstan?

All bunker locations in Warzone Urzikstan (Image via WZHub.gg)

Here are all the locations of the 12 bunkers in Warzone Urzikstan:

Trending

Outskirts of Levin Resort

Porpov Power

Orlov Military Base

Seaport District

Old Town

Between Old Town and Low Town

North of Old Town by the river

Hadiqa Farms

The bottom left corner of the map

Zaravan Suburbs

In the middle of Low Town, Zaravan Suburbs and Shahin Manor

South of Shahin Manor

If you are having trouble finding them, you can always refer to the image above for the exact coordinates of these locations. However, reaching them is only half the job. You must be able to open them to take advantage of all the good loot that is held inside.

How to access the secret bunkers in Warzone Urzikstan

Expand Tweet

To access the bunkers in Warzone Urzikstan, you must acquire a Bunker Keycard. Fortunately, they are quite easy to obtain. All you need to do in a match is pick up and complete a contract. These contracts can be anything, be it Scavenger or Intel. As long as you complete one of them, you will earn the Keycard.

Once you get a hold of this Keycard, head over to any of the locations that are mentioned above and open them to find the high-tier and premium loot inside.

Most of these areas tend to be safe as they are spread across the map. There is minimal risk involved in opening them, and it can be extremely rewarding. Hence, it is highly advised to check them out in your next battle royale match to get a head start on your enemies.

That covers everything you need to know about the bunker locations in this Call of Duty title and how you can access them.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: