Crossbow is now "one shot" on Warzone Rebirth Island

The Crossbow in Warzone can now one shot kill enemies in Rebirth Island. Following the Season 4 update, players have been tinkering around with different weapons as the patch came with many hidden changes. Recently, they discovered that the Crossbow can now kill enemies at all ranges with just one hit to any part of their body. This was tested at up to 100 meters, which is a long distance, especially on Rebirth Island.

But, since it shoots bolts, eliminating players at such long ranges is extremely hard to achieve as the bullet velocity is quite low resulting in a high bullet drop. To counter this, users must lead their shots by a huge margin. While this isn't practical, it is possible.

However, to achieve this, players must create a proper loadout for the weapon that helps them leverage its strengths and simultaneously, mitigate its weaknesses. In this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at the best one-shot Crossbow loadout to use in Warzone's Rebirth Island.

Best one shot Crossbow loadout to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone

To build the best one shot Crossbow loadout to use in Rebirth Island of Warzone, it is recommended to use the following attachments:

Arms: SO Momenti

SO Momenti Optic: KR Intlas LSJ-3

KR Intlas LSJ-3 Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Bolts: Blastcap 20" Bolts

Blastcap 20" Bolts Wire: 16-Strand Cable

Here's how these attachments affect the weapon and help you achieve those easy one shot kills in Warzone:

The SO Momenti increases the bolt velocity of the weapon and improves the overall damage range. Using this attachment will help you deal higher damage at longer ranges and you won't have to lead your shots by much, thanks to the boost in bolt velocity.

Optics are highly preferential but the KR Intlas LSJ-3 is a great pick. It stabilizes the aim, improves aim down sight speed, and most importantly, gives a 4x zoom, that helps you identify targets at longer ranges easily.

Agent Grip is equipped to lower the idle aim sway, allowing for more accuracy at longer ranges. Moreover, it improves hip fire accuracy, which will help you get those quick kills at point-blank cases.

The Blastcap 20" Bolts have an explosive tip that explodes when hitting a target, resulting in increased damage output. This is the main attachment on this list that makes the weapon truly one shot.

Finally, the 16-Strand Cable helps with bolt accuracy when reloaded. This means that after shooting one bolt, your rechambering accuracy will be improved and your Crossbow will point at the same place without altering your aim by a huge margin.

That covers the best one shot Crossbow loadout to use on Rebirth Island of Call of Duty: Warzone.

