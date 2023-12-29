How to unlock KR Intlas LSJ-3 Aftermarket attachment in MW3

The KR Intlas LSJ-3 is a new Aftermarket Part in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) that can be found under the Optics attachment category. Unlike other Aftermarket Parts that are exclusive to specific weapons, this one can be equipped across a variety of guns. It is a scope that offers 4x magnification with an integrated laser, improving ADS speed and aiming stability of the equipped firearm.

The KR Intlas LSJ-3 can be unlocked by completing specific weekly challenges. This article will provide the steps to acquire this attachment in MW3.

Unlocking the KR Intlas LSJ-3 in MW3

KR Intlas LSJ-3 Aftermarket attachment (Image via Activision)

To unlock the KR Intlas LSJ-3 Aftermarket Part in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), you must complete five challenges featured in Season 1 Week 4. This game introduces fresh challenges each week and offers a unique reward when five of them have been completed. 20 challenges are available right now (Week 4), seven for MW3 Multiplayer, seven for Zombies, and six for Warzone.

Complete five challenges in any of these modes to unlock the attachment and also earn additional XP (experience points) upon completion of each task.

Below are all the Week 4 challenges:

MW3 Multiplayer challenges

Multiplayer challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 10 Operator Longshots Kills with a Recommended Weapon.

Get 40 Operator Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle.

Get 30 Operator Kills while aiming down sights with a Recommended Shotgun.

Get 20 Operator Kills while holding your breath with a Recommended Sniper Rifle.

Get 30 Operator Hipfire Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle.

Get 30 Operator Kills with a magnified scope equipped to a Recommended Assault Rifle.

Get 30 Operator Kills with sights equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle.

Zombies challenges

Zombies challenges (Image via Activision)

Destroy five vehicles with a recommended weapon.

Get 100 kills shortly after reloading with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 300 critical kills with a recommended LMG.

Get 300 kills in full-auto fire with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 150 kills with frost damage with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched recommended LMG.

Get 200 kills with a recommended LMG while Deadshot Daiquiri is active.

Warzone challenges

Warzone challenges (Image via Activision)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town)

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

In Warzone, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists

Select your preferred mode and complete any five challenges available for it. Once this requirement is met, the KR Intlas LSJ-3 will be unlocked automatically.

