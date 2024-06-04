Call of Duty to reportedly be featured in Esports World Cup with $3 million prize pool

Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 will reportedly be part of the upcoming Esports World Cup in 2024. Popular Esports jounalist Jacob Hale has found details of the FPS behemoth being a part of the tournament on the official website. The insider further revealed that the HTML lines were found on the website before it was officially deleted. Later, several sources confirmed that Call of Duty coming to the Esports World Cup is indeed true.

If you want to learn more about Call of Duty featuring in the Esports World Cup, read below.

Warzone and MW3 tournaments with a $3 million prize pool are reportedly coming to the Esports World Cup

Expand Tweet

Trending

Unlike other traditional world cups in other sports, the Esports World Cup doesn't pit different countries against each other. Instead, top eSports teams from all over the world take part in this tournament. As of now, Call of Duty was yet to be a part of the EWC officially. However, now we have all the details regarding the start date and end date of the tournament, the prize money, and more.

When does the Warzone tournament reportedly begin in the Esports World Cup?

According to the HTML line on the website, the Warzone tournament will officially begin on July 3, 2024. It is yet to be revealed which teams will be participating in this tournament. The tournament will end on July 6, 2024.

The leaked information also revealed that the players will compete for a $1,000,000 prize pool in this upcoming tournament. However, keep in mind that all this information is based on leaks. Hence, it might change later, when EWC officially releases the details.

When does the MW3 tournament reportedly begin in the Esports World Cup?

From Jacob Hale's report, it is revealed that there will be a separate tournament for Modern Warfare 3 in EWC as well. The tournament is named COD:MW3, and it will commence on August 15, 2024. The tournament will go on until August 18, 2024.

As for the prize pool, in this tournament, all the players would compete for a massive amount of $1,800,000. If you combine the two prize pools, the upcoming EWC will reportedly feature an almost $3 million tournament for Call of Duty.

Check out our other Call of Duty related news -