Warzone and MW3 June 4 patch notes: DG-58 LSW nerf, bug fixes, Zombies changes, and more

Warzone and MW3 June 4 patch notes update is here. Call of Duty has pushed this brand new update to fix some major issues in the game. In Warzone, there are some minor bug fixes and gameplay changes. The developers have also acknowledged that the DG-58 LSW "was a bit too dominant at range." Hence, the weapon has received significant attention in today's update.

As for Modern Warfare 3, from several bug fixes to COD HQ changes, there is a lot to explore. The Infected mode has also returned to multiplayer after today's update. Modern Warfare 3: Zombies has also received some gameplay changes. If you want to learn about what's new in Warzone and the MW3 June 4 patch notes, read below.

Warzone June 4 patch notes

Here are all the changes to Warzone after today's update

GENERAL

Warzone Rewards

Under the Mode challenges, the Plunder challenge has been changed to “Complete 20 Plunder Games.”

GAMEPLAY

Medical Cabinets

Perk Packs can now drop from medical cabinets.

Precision Airstrikes

Precision Airstrikes have been reverted back to their previous functionality prior to Season 4.

WEAPON CHANGES - DG-58 LSW

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 27.

Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 29.21.

New Damage Ranges Added

Near-Mid Damage set to 27

Near-Mid Damage Range set to 30.48 meters.

Mid Damage set to 25

Mid Damage Range set to 45.72 meters.

The DG-58 LSW was a bit too dominant at range, so we have introduced a gradual damage falloff which keeps it competitive at those close-mid encounters, but now falls off slightly as you approach those long range fights.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing the Bomb Drone UI to remain on the players screen.

Fixed an issue preventing controller players from opening the “Manage Party” function when their squad is full.

Modern Warfare 3 June 4 patch notes

GLOBAL

COD HQ

Prompt to restart the game after changing your Activision ID now functions as expected.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes

While the Looping Killstreaks modifier is active (Season 4.0), the earn progress HUD widget will now reappear after earning the highest Killstreak.

Corrected placeholder images in the Killstreaks and Equipment tabs of the Armory Unlocks menu.

Addressed an exploit allowing Custom Mods to be saved with multiple Attachments equipped to a single category.

Weekly Challenges menu now displays the correct Season 3 Camo name.

Tokyo map now displays the correct name in the Combat Record.

PROGRESSION

Critical Countdown DNA samples will no longer appear in Private Matches.

MODES

Escort

Joining a match in progress will no longer display an inaccurate timer.

Infected

Identity Theft Finishing Move now works as expected on Infected team members.

Inaccurate Scores are no longer displayed when a match ends with few players.

Fixed an issue causing matches to disconnect with a Connection Timed Out error.

Infected has returned to the Quick Play filter and Private Matches.

One in the Chamber

Fixed an issue causing poor performance during the Final Killcam.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Submachine Guns

Superi 46

Terminal V and Atoll-Z4 Suppressed Barrel Attachments now hide operator position from the minimap as intended.

Launchers

RGL-80

Decreased camera shake dealt to victims upon explosive damage by 60%.

KILLSTREAKS

Cluster Mine

Fixed an issue preventing kills from contributing to Killstreak earn progress while the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active (Season 4.0).

DNA Bomb

Players using Scorestreaks now earn the DNA Bomb at 25 Kills, as expected.

ZOMBIES

UIX

Fixed an issue preventing Strike Team Operator customization after recruitment.

GAMEPLAY

Sergeant's Beret companion will no longer shoot the Server during a Ground Station contract.

DNA samples for the Critical Countdown Event can now be collected in Dark Aether Rifts.

Addressed an exploit bypassing Stash size limits involving Elder Sigils.

