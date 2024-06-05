Buffed MCW loadout is the best AR to use in Warzone, as per Metaphor

In his latest YouTube video, COD content creator Metaphor shared what he believes to be the best MCW loadout to use in Warzone. The MCW was buffed in the recent Season 4 update and became a perfectly viable pick in the battle royale title. The streamer's video is titled * NEW * BUFFED MCW is AMAZING in SEASON 4 WARZONE (BEST ACR AR LOADOUT / CLASS SETUP).

In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best MCW loadout in the battle royale shooter, according to Metaphor, and how the attachments he suggests improve the gun.

Metaphor's best MCW loadout in Warzone after buff

After the recent buff, Metaphor recommends the following attachments for the best MCW loadout in Warzone:

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Barrel: 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Stock: RB Precision Heavy Stock

Metaphor's MCW loadout in Warzone is the best AR in the game (Image via Activision)

The JAK Glassless Optic in Warzone is a clean optical sight that provides a precise and clear picture of the targets. It also stabilizes the aim, which is a bonus.

The 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel gives a massive boost to the bullet velocity and damage range of the Assault Rifle. Furthermore, it improves aiming stability, which will come in handy for long-range fights.

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider is a fantastic muzzle attachment. It helps in lowering both horizontal and vertical recoil. This makes the rifle more accurate. The MCW already has a lower base recoil, and having this Flash Hider equipped, you can make the rifle almost a laser beam.

You can never have too many bullets in your magazine. The 60 Round Drum ensures that you never run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. Having more bullets per magazine also ensures that you can take down multiple opponents without even switching to your secondary.

The RB Precision Heavy Stock prevents the weapon from swaying when aiming down the sight. It makes sure that you are able to shoot at targets at longer ranges without having your aim destabilized.

That covers everything about the best MCW loadout in Warzone, as recommended by Metaphor. This loadout is designed for all types of playstyles. However, it is best used in mid-range encounters and especially on Warzone maps like Urzikstan, where most gunfights happen in medium ranges.

