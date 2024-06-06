Custom Molded Ultra Skin Pro Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The latest Custom Molded Ultra Skin Pro Tracer Pack is available in Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone. The red colored bundles look stunning and come with several items that you will get once you get them from the in-game store. This particular bundle comes with 2400 (CP) Call of Duty Points, which can be used for additional purchases. Additionally, it includes two weapon skins all themed to match the Operator’s skins, which will undoubtedly enhance the overall gaming experience.

This article will provide all the information regarding the Custom Molded Ultra Skin Pro Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone. We'll go over its price, what's included, and whether it is worth buying.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Custom Molded Ultra Skin ProTracer Pack price in MW3 and Warzone

The Custom Molded Ultra Skin Pro Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone will cost you $19.99. However, if you have some CP accumulated, you can use that to get it at a cheaper price.

Here is the CP conversion rate:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in the Custom Molded Ultra Skin Pro Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Custom Molded Ultra Skin Pro Tracer Pack (Image via Activision)

The Custom Molded Ultra Skin Pro tracer pack contains the following items:

“2400 CP”

“Polymer Ruin Ultra” Operator Skin for Warden (Finishing move: Blicked Up )

Operator Skin for Warden Blicked Up “Glossed Over” SMG Weapon Blueprint

SMG Weapon Blueprint “Custom Molded” Loading screen

Loading screen “Gloss Cannon” Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker “Gloss Cannon” KVD Enforcer

KVD Enforcer “Red Moon Rises” Large Decal

Large Decal “What Needs to be Done” Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker “Masked Victor” Emblem

Is the Custom Molded Ultra Skin Pro Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The bundle looks stunning in a glossy red color and will grab the attention of many players on the battlefield. If you are someone who frequently plays the game and wants to add something unique to the inventory, then you can definitely check out the bundle. Moreover, it offers 2400 CP that you can use to purchase other packs like the Gundam RX-78-2.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the Custom Molded Ultra Skin ProTracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone.

