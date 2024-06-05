Swagg shows the "new best SMG" on Rebirth Island in Warzone

Popular COD content creator Swagg just shared the new best SMG loadout to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone, and it is a force to be reckoned with. Swagg frequently shares builds for the game in his YouTube videos. In his latest video titled "The NEW BEST SMG on Rebirth Island! (META Loadout)", he discussed his SMG of choice for the Resurgence map.

In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best SMG loadout that Swagg recommends for Rebirth Island and discuss how the attachments affect the weapon.

Best SMG loadout to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone, according to Swagg

Best SMG loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone as recommended by Swagg (Image via Activision)

To build the best SMG loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone, Swagg uses the new Superi 46. Here's what he recommends:

Barrel: Zulu OP3 Light Barrel

Zulu OP3 Light Barrel Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Ammunition: 4.6mm High Grain

4.6mm High Grain Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: JAK Cutthroat

The Zulu OP3 Light Barrel is a mobility booster that improves the speed of your character when crouched, as well as aim walking speed. This helps you to outplay your opponents with ease, as the boosted aim walking speed makes you a difficult target to hit when strafing.

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider has been the muzzle of choice for a while now. It stabilizes the aim and helps lower both vertical and horizontal recoil. It makes the weapon way more accurate and will definitely come in handy for mid-range engagements.

4.6mm High Grain boosts the weapon's bullet velocity and damage range. This makes your SMG more lethal in medium and long-range encounters.

The 40 Round Mag is a must-have for the Superi 46. Since it has a decent rate of fire, you will be running out of bullets pretty quickly, especially when taking down full-shielded enemies. These extra bullets per magazine ensure that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight.

Finally, the JAK Cutthroat Aftermarket Part is a mobility booster that increases aim walking speed, aim steadiness while moving, and the overall movement speed of the character.

That covers everything you need to know about the new best SMG loadout to use on the island Resurgence map in Warzone. This loadout can be used for any playstyle, but it truly shines in the hands of an aggressive player.

