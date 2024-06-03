CoD content creators receive new secret package for Black Ops 6

Multiple CoD content creators are receiving secret packages for Black Ops 6 from Activision ahead of the game’s reveal event on June 9, 2024. Popular Call of Duty and Warzone YouTube streamer TacticalBrit uploaded a video on his X account of him receiving the package from Activision. He also unboxed the package in the video and gave us a glimpse of the items inside it.

CoD content creator unboxes secret Black Ops 6 package

While Activision is renowned for surprising streamers with fun packages ahead of important events related to its games, the latest ensemble was rather different.

The outer part of the case sports the date of the Black Ops 6 reveal event, which is June 9, 2024, on the Xbox showcase and the official game logo. The case includes custom BO6 Ugg slippers, a candle, a thermos flask, and a big blanket sporting the game emblem. This unique and cozy item immediately caught fans' attention.

Other content creators have uploaded their own unpacking experiences, revealing more objects such as a vintage military compass, encrypted documents, a replica Cold War-era key card, and a cryptic message with ties to previous Black Ops plots.

Activision has yet to issue an official remark regarding the gifts, but its strategic decision to involve influential content creators signals a well-orchestrated marketing effort. The lack of confirmation has only boosted the anticipation regarding the game’s reveal.

While more details are expected on June 9, 2024, the game is set to release on October 20, 2024, on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

