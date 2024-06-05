How to get free Game Is Love weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone

Players can now get their hands on the free Game Is Love weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone. This animated blueprint can be obtained for free by completing a quest in Discord. Game Is Love is an animated weapon blueprint for the MCW 6.8 marksman rifle. This animated cosmetic does not include tracer effects or unique animations.

This article provides a comprehensive guide for unlocking the free Game Is Love weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock free Game Is Love weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone

Game is Love weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Discord has collaborated with Activision to bring a free animated blueprint for Call of Duty fans. The platform features several crossover quests in which players can complete simple objectives to unlock free in-game customizations. With that said, here are some steps you can follow to unlock the free Game Is Love weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone:

Open and log in to Discord.

Head to the settings menu and click on the Gift Inventory option.

Select the Modern Warfare 3 quest and click on accept quest. The quest will now begin.

Open Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone for the game launcher.

Join a voice channel with your friend and stream the game for a total of 15 minutes.

Head to the Gift Inventory option after streaming for the required duration.

Click on the claim option and copy the blueprint code.

Head to the redemptions page on Call of Duty.com.

Paste the copied code to redeem the weapon blueprint.

Open the game inventory to equip the reward.

You can redeem the Game Is Love weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone from the redemptions page on the Call of Duty website. Those who are unable to claim the reward or start the quest must first enable game detection and ensure that MW3 is registered.

The Game Is Love weapon blueprint is an anime-themed weapon blueprint for the MCW 6.8 marksman rifle. Players who like this aesthetic should seize the opportunity to acquire this blueprint.

