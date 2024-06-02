Beyond weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Beyond weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone features premium cosmetics including two weapon blueprints among other in-game goodies. This set brings a series of attractive skins at a competitive price. This weapon bundle has stylized weapon blueprints with attachments to help players dominate the arena in style.

This article will highlight the Beyond weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, contents, and whether it's worth the cash.

What is the price of the Beyond weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Beyond weapon bundle is priced at 1600 CP (Call of Duty points ), less expensive than the standard Tracer packs. While it's already a relatively cheap buy at its price point, you can further reduce its cost by using your extra CP from past transactions.

Check out the CP-cash conversion in MW3 and Warzone below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

After getting enough points, go to the in-game store of either MW3 or Warzone to purchase the bundle.

Also read: Tracer Pack Mobile Suit Zaku II MS - 06S in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

What's included in the Beyond weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Cosmic Implant weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Beyond weapon bundle contains two weapon blueprints for the Ram-9 SMG and the new marksman rifle Kar98K among other game cosmetics. However, the weapon bundle does not feature any Operator skin.

Here are the full contents of the bundle:

"Caustic Implant" Kar98K Weapon Blueprint

Kar98K Weapon Blueprint "Painted Spine" Ram-9 Weapon Blueprint

Ram-9 Weapon Blueprint "Version 5" Large Decal

Large Decal "Do a Wheelie" Large Decal"

Large Decal" "Assistant Assailant" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "A Little Hope" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "B3yond" Loading Screen

Also read: All Gundam operators coming to Warzone and MW3 Season 4

Is the Beyond weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Beyond weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone includes a flashy weapon blueprint for the new Marksman rifle Kar98k which debuted in Season 4. The bundle features a futuristic aesthetic. This is a great purchase for players who want a cool bundle without spending much on Operator skins. However, if you are specifically looking for an Operator bundle on Tracer Pack, you may want to skip this pack.

The Gundam operator skins have made their debut in the item store along with other bundles according to the Season 4 content map. According to data miners, it has been indicated that Fallout and Call of Duty will be released within the same game, as suggested by some leaks.

You might be interested in: All Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles leaked

Check out these Call of Duty articles: