All Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles leaked

Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles have been leaked ahead of their release by data miner @CODWarfareForum in a recent post on X. The Mobile Suit Gundam Ariel XVX-016, Mobile Suit Zaku II MS06S, and Mobile Suit Gundam RX782 and all their included items have been revealed before the Gundam event. Activision unveiled these bundles in the Intel Drop blog on May 20, 2024, announcing their release in Season 4.
This article shares all the details regarding the leaked Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles.
All items included in the leaked Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles
The leaked Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles would feature skins derived from the fan-favorite Mobile Suite Gundam anime series, a cultural phenomenon in Japan and their country of Origin. The leak revealed that all the abovementioned bundles would feature their distinct Operator skin, and weapon blueprints, among other in-game goodies like weapon charms, stickers, emblems, and decals.
Here are all the leaked Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles and their included items:
1) Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack Bundle
As reported by the @CODWarfareForum, the Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack Bundle can be bought for 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points) and includes the following items:
- "RX-78-2 Gundam" Operator skin for Riptide (Finishing move: Stick N' Move)
- "Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for Striker (Tracer/Impact: Gundam Tracers) (Death Effect: Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)
- "Beam Saber" Melle Blueprint for Soul Render (Tracer/Impact: Gundam Tracers) (Death Effect: Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)
- "RX-78-2 Shield" Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield
- "Newtype Finisher" Finishing Move
- "Battle Ready" Calling Card
- "Amuro Ray" Emblem
- "The Last Shooting" Loading Screen
- "Sleggar's Burger" Weapon Sticker
- "Beam Rifle" Weapon Charm
- "Haro" Weapon Charm
- "White Base Pegasus Vinyl" Large Decal
- "Guntank Woo" Weapon Sticker
- "Ready for Action" Loading Screen
2) Mobile Suit Gundam Ariel XVX-016 Tracer Pack Bundle
According to the leaks, the Mobile Suit Gundam Ariel XVX-016 Tracer Bundle is priced at 2400 CP (CoD Points) and features the following items:
- "XVX-016 Gundam Aerial" Operator skin for Doc (Finishing move: Neck Trauma)
- "Aerial Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for MTZ-556 (Tracer/Impact: Aerial Tracers) (Death Effect: Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)
- "Aerial Rebuild Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for KVD Enforcer (Tracer/Impact: Aerial Tracers) (Death Effect: Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)
- "Escutcheon" Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield
- "Chuchu's Fury" Calling Card
- "Holder Mark" Emblem
- "Holder Mark" Weapon Charm
- "Cool" Weapon Charm
- "Hots" Weapon Charm
- "Suletta and Miorine" Large Decal
- "Nika and Chuchu" Large Decal
- "X-E01 Gundam Calibarn" Weapon Sticker
- "FP/A-77 Gundam Pharact" Weapon Sticker
- "Sophie and Norea" Weapon Sticker
- "The Witch from Mercury" Loading Screen
- "The Witch and the Bride" Loading Screen
- "Best Pilot in Asticassia" Loading Screen
3) Mobile Suit Zaku II MS 06S Tracer Bundle
According to the leaks, the Mobile Suit Zaku II MS 06S Tracer Bundle is priced at 2400 CP (CoD Points) and features the following items:
- "MS-065 Zaku II" Operator skin for Swagger (Finishing move: Mag Out)
- "Zaku Machine Gun'' Weapon Blueprint for AMR 9 (Tracer/Impact: Zaku Tracers) (Death Effect: Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)
- "Warship Destroyer" Weapon Blueprint for Longbow (Tracer/Impact: Zaku Tracers) (Death Effect: Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)
- "Heat Hawk" Melle Blueprint for Pickaxe (Tracer/Impact: Zaku Tracers) (Death Effect: Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)
- "Searing Slash" Finishing Move
- "Char's Laugh" Calling Card
- "Char Aznable" Emblem
- "Char's Kick" Loading Screen
- "I Came Here to Laugh at You" Weapon Sticker
- "Heat Hawk" Weapon Charm
- "Zaku Head (Red Comet)" Weapon Charm
- "Char's Emblem" Large Decal
- "This is No Zaku" Weapon Sticker
- "Zeon on Duty" Loading Screen
