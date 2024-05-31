All Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles leaked

Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles have been leaked ahead of their release by data miner @CODWarfareForum in a recent post on X. The Mobile Suit Gundam Ariel XVX-016, Mobile Suit Zaku II MS06S, and Mobile Suit Gundam RX782 and all their included items have been revealed before the Gundam event. Activision unveiled these bundles in the Intel Drop blog on May 20, 2024, announcing their release in Season 4.

This article shares all the details regarding the leaked Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles.

Note: This article is based on leask and speculations. REaders are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All items included in the leaked Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles

The leaked Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles would feature skins derived from the fan-favorite Mobile Suite Gundam anime series, a cultural phenomenon in Japan and their country of Origin. The leak revealed that all the abovementioned bundles would feature their distinct Operator skin, and weapon blueprints, among other in-game goodies like weapon charms, stickers, emblems, and decals.

Here are all the leaked Gundam x Warzone and MW3 bundles and their included items:

1) Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack Bundle

Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack Bundle (Image via Activision)

As reported by the @CODWarfareForum, the Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack Bundle can be bought for 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points) and includes the following items:

"RX-78-2 Gundam" Operator skin for Riptide (Finishing move: Stick N' Move )

Operator skin for Riptide Stick N' Move "Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for Striker ( Tracer/Impact: Gundam Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Weapon Blueprint for Striker ( Gundam Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Beam Saber" Melle Blueprint for Soul Render ( Tracer/Impact: Gundam Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Melle Blueprint for Soul Render ( Gundam Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "RX-78-2 Shield" Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield

Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield "Newtype Finisher" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Battle Ready" Calling Card

Calling Card "Amuro Ray" Emblem

Emblem "The Last Shooting" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Sleggar's Burger" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Beam Rifle" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Haro" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "White Base Pegasus Vinyl" Large Decal

Large Decal "Guntank Woo" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Ready for Action" Loading Screen

2) Mobile Suit Gundam Ariel XVX-016 Tracer Pack Bundle

Mobile Suit Gundam Ariel XVX-016 Tracer Pack Bundle (Image via Activision)

According to the leaks, the Mobile Suit Gundam Ariel XVX-016 Tracer Bundle is priced at 2400 CP (CoD Points) and features the following items:

"XVX-016 Gundam Aerial" Operator skin for Doc (Finishing move: Neck Trauma )

Operator skin for Doc Neck Trauma "Aerial Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for MTZ-556 ( Tracer/Impact: Aerial Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Aerial Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Aerial Rebuild Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for KVD Enforcer ( Tracer/Impact: Aerial Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Weapon Blueprint for KVD Enforcer ( Aerial Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Escutcheon" Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield

Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield "Chuchu's Fury" Calling Card

Calling Card "Holder Mark" Emblem

Emblem "Holder Mark" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Cool" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Hots" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Suletta and Miorine" Large Decal

Large Decal "Nika and Chuchu" Large Decal

Large Decal "X-E01 Gundam Calibarn" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "FP/A-77 Gundam Pharact" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Sophie and Norea" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "The Witch from Mercury" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "The Witch and the Bride" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Best Pilot in Asticassia" Loading Screen

3) Mobile Suit Zaku II MS 06S Tracer Bundle

Mobile Suit Zaku II MS 06S Tracer Bundle (Image via Activision)

According to the leaks, the Mobile Suit Zaku II MS 06S Tracer Bundle is priced at 2400 CP (CoD Points) and features the following items:

"MS-065 Zaku II" Operator skin for Swagger (Finishing move: Mag Out )

Operator skin for Swagger Mag Out "Zaku Machine Gun'' Weapon Blueprint for AMR 9 ( Tracer/Impact: Zaku Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Weapon Blueprint for AMR 9 ( Zaku Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Warship Destroyer" Weapon Blueprint for Longbow ( Tracer/Impact: Zaku Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Weapon Blueprint for Longbow ( Zaku Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Heat Hawk" Melle Blueprint for Pickaxe ( Tracer/Impact: Zaku Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Melle Blueprint for Pickaxe ( Zaku Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Searing Slash" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Char's Laugh" Calling Card

Calling Card "Char Aznable" Emblem

Emblem "Char's Kick" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "I Came Here to Laugh at You" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Heat Hawk" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Zaku Head (Red Comet)" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Char's Emblem" Large Decal

Large Decal "This is No Zaku" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Zeon on Duty" Loading Screen

