All 15 bundles in Warzone and MW3 Season 4 leaked

Bundles are eagerly awaited by the playerbase every season, and Warzone and MW3 Season 4 are no different as it is expected to offer players engaging content. It seems to be true as 15 new bundles reportedly coming this Season 4 have been leaked, generating excitement among players. These bundles are based on different themes like movies, series, anime, etc, bringing something fresh to the CoD environment.
However, getting them won't be straightforward as there might be tasks attached or a certain amount of CP required to get all these bundles before Season 4 ends.
This article will discuss all the leaked bundles in Warzone and MW3 Season 4.
Leaked bundles expected to appear in Warzone and MW3 Season 4
As reported by the X user @Earthbound_Fan, here are the leaked bundles expected to arrive in Warzone and MW3 Season 4:
- Cyber Keiko bundles
- Tracer pack: Fallout Vault Dweller
- Frank Wood bundles
- Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XUC-016
- Tracer pack: 2024 Call of Duty League Champs
- Dragon’s Wrath bundles
- Haze bundles
- Tracer pack: Custom Molded Ultra skin Pro pack
- Tracer Pack: Emoting Ultra skin
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault Edition bundles
- Beyond bundles
- Tracer Pack: Wildlife Wanted Guerilla Warfare
- Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit Zaku II Ms-06S
- Tournament Favourites bundles
- Zodiac: Taurus bundles
Moreover, with the launch of Season 4, players will get a chance to enjoy new modes, features, maps, and some free rewards.
Additionally, players can get some free rewards from five weekly challenges in Warzone and MW3 Season 4. These rewards include Desert Echoes, Plague Fighter + Spread the Dead, XP Boost Week, etc. They can also get new weapons, Marksman Rifle and Superi 46 by purchasing the Season 4 Battle Pass.
Read more: Warzone Mobile Season 4 content map: New maps, modes, crossovers, and more
With all these rewards and leaked bundles, Season 4 is expected to bring a diverse array of content that surely ignites the anticipation of CoD fans alike.
This concludes everything you need to know about all 15 bundles in Warzone and MW3 Season 4 leaked.
