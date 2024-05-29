All Warzone Ranked Resurgence rewards in Season 4 and how to get them

With Season 4 now live, players have the opportunity to earn various rewards by participating in Warzone Ranked Resurgence. This includes Calling Cards, Operator skins, Camos, Emblems, and more. The highly competitive mode is available on the Rebirth Island map, which was reintroduced in WZ with the Season 3 update.

Players must reach certain Ranks and Skill Divisions in Warzone Ranked Resurgence this season to unlock the bonuses. This article aims to provide a comprehensive list of all the rewards offered by this mode in Season 4 and how you can unlock them in WZ.

All Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 4 rewards and how to unlock them

You can earn Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 4 bonuses in the form of Seasonal Rewards and End of Season Rewards.

Seasonal Rewards

For the Seasonal rewards, your placement in matches, kills, and assists are considered:

Kill and Assist Challenges

Get 25 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Competitor Weapon Sticker

Get 250 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Loading Screen

Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo

Placement Challenges

Place in the Top 7, 25 times: EGO Chall Weapon Decal

Place in the Top 5, 25 times: Pro Issue SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint

Place 1st: Death Fee Collection Weapon Charm

End of Season Rewards

These rewards are provided at the end of the season and are based on either your highest attained division or your active placement in the Top 250 Division.

Here are the End of Season Ranked Resurgence Rewards for Season 4 for different Skill Divisions:

Bronze: “WZ Season 4 Bronze” Emblem

“WZ Season 4 Bronze” Emblem Silver: “WZ Season 4 Silver” Emblem

“WZ Season 4 Silver” Emblem Gold: “WZ Season 4 Gold” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 4 Gold” Animated Emblem Platinum: “WZ Season 4 Platinum” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 4 Platinum” Animated Emblem Diamond: “WZ Season 4 Diamond” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 4 Diamond” Animated Emblem Crimson: “WZ Season 4 Crimson” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 4 Crimson” Animated Emblem Iridescent: “WZ Season 4 Iridescent” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 4 Iridescent” Animated Emblem Iridescent: “WZ Season 4 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card

“WZ Season 4 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card Top 250: “WZ Season 4 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

“WZ Season 4 Top 250” Animated Calling Card Top 250: “WZ Season 4 Top 250” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 4 Top 250” Animated Emblem Top 250: “WZ Season 4 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 4 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo #1 Overall: “MWIII Season #1 Overall” Animated Calling Card

Warzone Ranked Resurgence End of Season rewards also include Operator skins, which are exclusively available to players who have reached the Gold Skill Division or higher.

Gold Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Gold division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Gold division. Platinum Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Platinum division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Platinum division. Diamond Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Diamond division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Diamond division. Crimson Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Crimson division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Crimson division. Iridescent Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Iridescent division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Iridescent division. Top 250 Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach Top 250 division.

