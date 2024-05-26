Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load size on PC (Battle.net)

The pre-load option for Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 Season 4 is now exclusively available to PC users on Battle.net. This is incredibly helpful, as it allows players to download and install the S4 update in advance, letting them dive right into the action immediately when the update goes live. This article will provide the pre-load size for Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 Season 4 for PC users on Battle.net.

What is the pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 4 on PC (Battle.net)

Warzone and MW3 Season 4 Battle.net pre-load size (Image via Battle.net)

The Season 4 update for Warzone and MW3 has a pre-load size of 21.55 GB on PC (Battle.net), which is slightly lower than previous seasons. This size is justified, as the upcoming update will feature various new additions in both titles — including fresh modes, weapons, features, bundles, MW3 multiplayer maps, and much more.

This time, the pre-load window has been opened three days early but is only currently available for PC users. Although other platforms have not received this option yet, PlayStation users can expect it to become available at least 24 hours before the update goes live. On that console, the patch's expected size is around 22-25 GB.

However, Xbox users may not have access to this option based on past trends.

When does Warzone and MW3 Season 4 begin?

Here is the list of all the release dates and times of Warzone and MW3 Season 4 across different regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 29, 2024, at 9 am

May 29, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 29, 2024, at 10 am

May 29, 2024, at 10 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 29, 2024, at 11 am

May 29, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 29, 2024, at 12 pm

May 29, 2024, at 12 pm British Summer Time (BST): May 29, 2024, at 5 pm

May 29, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 29, 2024, at 6 pm

May 29, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): May 29, 2024, at 6 pm

May 29, 2024, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): May 29, 2024, at 9:30 pm

May 29, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): May 30, 2024, at 12 am

May 30, 2024, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): May 30, 2024, at 1 am

May 30, 2024, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 30, 2024, at 2 am

May 30, 2024, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 30, 2024, at 4 am

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: