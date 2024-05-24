Cosmic Voyage Keep in Warzone Mobile: All skins, prices, and more

The Cosmic Voyage Keep in Warzone Mobile recently made its debut in the Keep Draw system. Players in this title can gain access to premium skins through a randomized selection system. The Cosmic Voyage Keep is only available in Warzone Mobile, making it exclusive to mobile players. Participation in the Keep system requires making draws using CoD points.

Each draw guarantees a random cosmetic prize, and this mechanism resembles the "Lucky Draw" feature in CoD Mobile.

This article talks about the Cosmic Voyage Keep in Warzone Mobile and mentions its skins' prices and other relevant details.

Cosmic Voyage Keep price in Warzone Mobile

Cosmic Voyage Kastov-74U weapon blueprint in WZM (Image via Activision)

The first draw for the Cosmic Voyage Keep in Warzone Mobile costs 40 Call of Duty Points. This price rises with each successive draw. Depending on your luck and your desired item, you may need a fair number of COD Points to get the reward you want. If you aim to collect all 10 items, it will cost you exactly 14,800 CP or $150.

Here is the list of CP costs for each draw:

First roll: 40 COD points

40 COD points Second roll: 100 COD Points

100 COD Points Third roll: 160 COD Points

160 COD Points Fourth roll: 350 COD Points

350 COD Points Fifth roll: 650 COD Points

650 COD Points Sixth roll: 1,100 COD Points

1,100 COD Points Seventh roll: 1,600 COD Points

1,600 COD Points Eighth roll: 2,500 COD Points

2,500 COD Points Ninth roll: 3,500 COD Points

3,500 COD Points Tenth roll: 4,800 COD Points

What's included in the Cosmic Voyage Keep in Warzone Mobile?

All items included in Cosmic Voyage Keep (Image via Activision)

The Cosmic Voyage Keep in Warzone Mobile has 10 unique in-game cosmetics, including one Legendary rarity item, two Epic rarity items, and seven Rare cosmetics.

Here is a list of all items included in the Cosmic Voyage Keep in Warzone Mobile:

"Cosmic Voyage" Kastov-74U Weapon Blueprint "Moonwalker" Roze Operator Skin "Buckshot Blaster" Bryson 890 Weapon Blueprint "Retro Revolver" Basilisk Weapon Blueprint "Limitless Drive" Limitless Drive Vehicle Skin "Wandering Planet" Combat Knife Melee Skin "Atomic Smash" Emblem "Retro Buddy" Weapon Charm "Atomic Voyager" Large Decal "Far Out" Weapon Sticker

Is the Cosmic Voyage Keep worth buying in Warzone Mobile?

The Cosmic Voyage Keep features a space-adventure theme. It has a flashy Operator skin and the Legendary Kastov-74U weapon cosmetic with unique hit effects and flamboyant inspect animations.

Players looking to enrich their collection of skins can consider buying the Cosmic Voyage Keep in Warzone Mobile. If the available items' designs do not align with their tastes, spending CP on draws may not be a sound investment. However, if the skins on offer are appealing to them, they can try getting them.

