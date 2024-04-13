Soul Reaper Keep in Warzone Mobile: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Soul Reaper Keep in Warzone Mobile offers players an exciting opportunity to acquire premium-tier skins through a random draw system. This exclusive store is designed specifically for Warzone Mobile players, providing them with a chance to enhance their gaming experience with new and unique cosmetics.

To participate, players must spend CoD points, which will grant them a random cosmetic reward. This innovative feature is similar to the Lucky Draw in CoD Mobile.

This article explores the Soul Reaper Keep in Warzone Mobile and provides a detailed brief on all the skins, their price, and related details.

Soul Reaper Keep price in Warzone Mobile

Price of the Soul Reaper Keep in Warzone Mobile (Image via CrusherPlays/YouTube/ Activision)

The Soul Reaper Keep in Warzone Mobile offers players an exciting lucky draw system. By investing premium currency (Call of Duty Points), players can participate in a chance-based system to acquire coveted skins from an extensive list.

Each item in the Keep has a unique price point, and the contents of each draw are unknown, adding an element of surprise to the experience.

The cost increases with each turn on the Warzone Keep roll, which might reach up to 10,000 COD Points, according to official guidelines.

Here's a price breakdown for the ongoing Soul Reaper Keep in Warzone Mobile:

First roll: 40 COD points

40 COD points Second roll: 100 COD Points

100 COD Points Third roll: 160 COD Points

160 COD Points Fourth roll: 350 COD Points

350 COD Points Fifth roll: 650 COD Points

650 COD Points Sixth roll: 1100 COD Points

1100 COD Points Seventh roll: 1600 COD Points

1600 COD Points Eighth roll: 2500 COD Points

2500 COD Points Ninth roll: 3500 COD Points

3500 COD Points Tenth roll: 4800 COD Points

For players who want to get their hands on all the cosmetics offered in the Keep, the total cost would add up to 14800 COD Points.

What's included in the Soul Reaper Keep in Warzone Mobile

Expand Tweet

The Soul Reaper Keep in Warzone Mobile features 10 unique collectible cosmetics and in-game items. This collection includes seven Rare items, two Epic rarity items, and one Legendary rarity cosmetic.

Here is a list of all the items in the Soul Reaper Keep in Warzone Mobile:

Guardians of the Underworld Large Decal (Rare)

Large Decal (Rare) Gently Down the Stream Weapon Sticker (Rare)

Weapon Sticker (Rare) Scarlet Scourge Kastov 762 Weapon Blueprint (Rare)

Kastov 762 Weapon Blueprint (Rare) Inevitability Emblem (Rare)

Emblem (Rare) Red Specter P890 Weapon Blueprint (Rare)

P890 Weapon Blueprint (Rare) Matter of Time Weapon Charm (Epic)

Weapon Charm (Epic) Demon Aura FSS Hurricane Weapon Blueprint (Epic)

FSS Hurricane Weapon Blueprint (Epic) Perilous Dual Kamas Melee Blueprint (Rare)

Dual Kamas Melee Blueprint (Rare) Shrouded Izzy Operator skin (Epic)

Izzy Operator skin (Epic) Soul Reaper M4 Weapon Blueprint (Legendary)

Is the Soul Reaper Keep worth buying in Warzone Mobile?

Simply put, yes, the Soul Reaper Keep is worth buying in Warzone Mobile. As this keed features the very first Izzy Operator skin in the mobile version of the game and consists of ten unique, high-rarity items designed specifically for the mobile game, the bundle is worth its cost price. The guns included in the Keep are also decent in the current meta.

The Kastov 762 and FSS Hurricane are exceptional options currently available in the game, with attachments that further enhance their performance. The Legendary M4 Soul Reaper is a one-of-a-kind Legendary weapon blueprint that will enhance players' collections and would prove to be a decent choice as the primary weapon in Verdansk in Warzone Mobile.

However, players must consider that there is no confirmation whether cross-progression will be available when it comes to the skins unlocked through the Warzone Mobile Keep.

The final verdict rests with the players. If the design of the items in the bundle does not align with their expectations, it may not be a good investment. However, if they resonate with the players, it is a compelling purchase.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: